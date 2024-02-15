Domino's Pizza Japan Embroiled in Food Safety Scandal: Employee Contaminates Pizza Dough

In a recent turn of events, Domino's Pizza Japan found itself in the midst of a food safety scandal. A video, revealing an employee of the Amagasaki store in Hyogo Prefecture picking his nose and then proceeding to wipe it on pizza dough, went viral, leaving customers in shock and disgust.

A Viral Video and an Unforeseen Scandal

The incident, which took place after hours, has led to the termination of the employee involved. Domino's Pizza Japan has issued a public apology, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and expressing regret for any discomfort caused to its customers.

A Swift Response and Reassurance

Upon learning of the incident, the company took immediate action. The Amagasaki store was temporarily closed, and all potentially contaminated dough was disposed of. Domino's Pizza Japan confirmed that none of the contaminated dough was used in any pizzas served to customers.

Food Safety and Hygiene: A Necessary Focus

As a consequence of this incident, the company has emphasized the importance of food safety and hygiene practices. Employees at the Amagasaki store are facing disciplinary action, and the store will remain closed until all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.

In an era where social media can quickly amplify any misstep, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to strict hygiene practices in the food industry. While Domino's Pizza Japan works to rectify the situation and regain the trust of its customers, it's clear that the repercussions of this incident will be felt for some time to come.