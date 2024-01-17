Domino's Pizza Expands to Scotland's South-West with First Store in Stranraer

Domino's Pizza, an international fast-food giant, is set to mark its footprint in Scotland's south-west region with the opening of its first-ever store in Stranraer. This new move, a welcome change in the local culinary landscape, comes following the green light from Dumfries and Galloway Council on the chain's plans.

Advertisment

A New Dining Experience on St Andrew Street

The new Domino's venue, nestled in the heart of Stranraer on St Andrew Street, is designed to cater to varying customer preferences. It will not only offer the traditional takeaway and delivery options, but also feature a cozy seating area for customers who wish to dine in. The introduction of this multifaceted dining experience aims to redefine the fast-food culture in the region.

A Milestone in Accessibility

Advertisment

Until now, Stranraer residents had to undertake considerable journeys to savor Domino's offerings, with the closest outlets located 50 miles away in Ayr and a further 75 miles in Dumfries. The launch of a local Domino's outlet eliminates the need for these lengthy trips, bringing the globally recognized brand closer to the Stranraer community.

A Welcome Addition to the Stranraer Community

The arrival of Domino's on the high streets of Stranraer has been met with a wave of enthusiasm from locals. The presence of the multinational brand in their community is seen as a positive development, bolstering the local economy and offering increased dining choices to residents. Domino's first ventured into the UK market in 1985, with its flagship store in Luton. The latest addition in Stranraer is a testament to the brand's continued growth and commitment to reaching out to more communities.