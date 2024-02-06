DkIT Graduate Stefan McEnteer Awarded Michelin Star at Bishop's Buttery

Stefan McEnteer, a 2015 graduate of Culinary Arts from Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), has been awarded a Michelin Star as Head Chef at The Bishop's Buttery in Cashel Palace Hotel. This prestigious accolade is in recognition of his exceptional culinary talent, and the skillful execution of dishes at the renowned dining establishment. The Michelin Guide, an internationally respected restaurant reference, praised The Bishop's Buttery for its outstanding flavors, balance, and the use of top-quality Irish ingredients.

From Culinary Student to Michelin Star Chef

McEnteer's journey to Michelin star recognition is a testament to his dedication and passion for the culinary arts. During his time at DkIT, he completed a work placement with Neven Maguire at Mac Nean's Restaurant, and held a summer position at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston. These experiences allowed him to hone his culinary skills under the tutelage of acclaimed chefs.

His talent didn't go unnoticed. He represented DkIT in the Knorr student chef of the year 2015 and won a Gold medal at the "Catex Chef Ireland 2015" Pasta competition, as well as a Silver medal in the event's Team Competition. These victories were early indications of his potential, and a precursor to his current success at The Bishop's Buttery.

Continuing a Legacy of Culinary Excellence

McEnteer's achievement is part of a legacy of DkIT graduates excelling in the culinary industry, both in Ireland and internationally. His success underscores the quality of culinary education at DkIT, and its ability to nurture and develop world-class chefs.

Other Michelin Star Recipients

Other restaurants that have been honored with Michelin Stars include D'Olier Street in Dublin, Homestead Cottage in Doolin, and Terre in Castlemartyr, which gained its second star. These establishments, like The Bishop's Buttery, have been recognized for their commitment to culinary excellence, and their ability to deliver a dining experience that is both memorable and distinctive.