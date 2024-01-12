Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Transforms into Pixar Place with New Sketch Pad Cafe

With its vibrant colors, whimsical Pixar characters, and a fresh new breakfast venue, the Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is metamorphosing into the Pixar Place Hotel. While the official renaming is set for January 30, the transition has been ongoing for over a year, with Pixar-themed renovations breathing new life into the hotel that has remained open to guests amidst the transformation.

The Sketch Pad Cafe: A Taste of Pixar’s Creativity

One of the most recent additions to the hotel is The Sketch Pad Cafe. This breakfast spot, operating from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., is a tribute to Pixar’s animation prowess, reflecting it in both name and decor. The cafe is adorned with Pixar concept art, and a black iron sign featuring a coffee mug and the iconic Pixar ball welcomes guests. The menu, offering a range of breakfast items including coffee, cold brew, assorted pastries, and avocado toast, is priced between $5 and $16. The cafe also houses a cozy dining area with plush seating, its colorful decor perfectly aligning with the Pixar theme.

More Than Just Renovations: An Evolution

While the Pixar Place Hotel is home to the Great Maple restaurant, it will soon feature Small Bytes, a rooftop pool bar, amongst its many amenities. The history of the hotel stretches back to 1984, with several name changes and ownerships marking its journey. The latest rebranding, however, is arguably the most significant, with the shift towards a Pixar theme mirroring similar changes at the Disney California Adventure park.

A Warm Welcome to Pixar Place Hotel

As the transformation of the hotel nears completion, visitors are invited to explore the new amenities, soak in the Pixar ambiance, and consider the Pixar Place Hotel as their accommodation choice for their next Disneyland Resort visit. The Pixar Place Hotel is not just a place to stay; it’s an experience, an adventure into the heart of Pixar’s imaginative world.