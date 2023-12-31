en English
Food

Disney Fanatic Shay Spence Highlights Worst Foods at Disney World on TikTok

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:32 am EST
Disney Fanatic Shay Spence Highlights Worst Foods at Disney World on TikTok

Florida-based content creator, Shay Spence, known for his love of all things Disney, recently took to TikTok to share his experiences of the most disappointing foods he encountered during his seven visits to Disney World throughout the year. His video, candid and brimming with personal observations, resonated with many, garnering over 880,700 views and 72,400 likes.

Casey’s Corner and the Controversial Chicago Dog

The first on Shay’s list was the Chicago dog from Casey’s Corner. He expressed his disappointment with the hotdog, particularly taking issue with the topping of Pico de Gallo, which he deemed inappropriate. He also felt the dish missed the mark by neglecting the inclusion of traditional little peppers. Chicagoans among his viewers took offense, generating a flurry of comments about the misrepresented Chicago dog.

Dry Pancakes and Ravioli Missteps

Continuing his culinary journey, Shay critiqued the buttermilk pancakes from Trattoria al Forno. Despite their visually appealing presentation, he found them dry and lacking in flavor. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the ravioli cacio e pepe from Il Mulino, criticizing the unnecessary addition of cherry tomatoes. However, he suggested other pastas, like the gnocchi bolognese, as worthy alternatives.

From Cosmic Ray’s to Homecomin’

At Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café in the Magic Kingdom, Spence tried the spicy fried chicken sandwich. Although he found the flavor decent, he was let down by the overcooked, dry chicken patty. He instead recommended Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ at Disney Springs for a superior fried chicken on a biscuit experience.

Narcoossee’s ‘Gloopy Mess’

Shay’s encounter with the loaded mashed potatoes with glazed pork belly at Narcoossee’s was far from positive. Describing them as overly sweet and a ‘gloopy mess,’ he suggested viewers steer clear of this dish. Despite this, he still praised Narcoossee’s as a favorite spot for seafood, cocktails, and watching the fireworks.

Shay concluded his video with the iconic Mickey pretzel. As a familiar figure to his followers, he chose to leave his feelings about it unsaid, a known sentiment among his loyal audience.

Shay’s video stirred mixed reactions. While some viewers thanked him for his objective reviews and food suggestions, others defended Disney World’s culinary choices. Nevertheless, many appreciated his attempt to balance criticism with positive recommendations, valuing his insights as they plan their own Disney food adventures.

Food Travel & Tourism
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

