en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Discounted Maltesers and Cadbury Products Trigger Shopping Frenzy

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Discounted Maltesers and Cadbury Products Trigger Shopping Frenzy

Through the bustling aisles of Morrisons, a wave of anticipation is palpable as shoppers scramble to get their hands on the new Maltesers Raspberry Cake bars, currently on offer at a discounted price of £1.50. The product’s slashed price has triggered a flurry of interest on social media, particularly within the UK Newest Foods Facebook group, where a user shared an image of the product perched on the shelf with the lowered price tag.

Public Response to Discounted Maltesers Cake Bars

The post acted as a catalyst, prompting many group members to express their excitement and intentions to purchase the cake bars. The fervor surrounding the discounted Maltesers product underscores the power of social media in influencing consumer behaviour and the magnitude of a price reduction’s impact on product demand.

Asda Incident: Discounted Cadbury Chocolate Puds

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident at Asda, a woman made headlines for purchasing a substantial quantity of discounted Cadbury chocolate Puds for 50p per box, a significant markdown from the usual £2 price. The chocolate treats, boasting a truffle centre brimming with hazelnut pieces and rice crisps, were intended as stocking fillers. While her action of clearing the shelf sparked criticism, others defended her, drawing attention to the savings she made and her plans to share the treats with her family.

Public Reaction and Consumer Behaviour

The incidents at Morrisons and Asda highlight the influence of price reductions on consumer behaviour. As the price drops, the perceived value of the product increases, leading to heightened demand. In both cases, the consumers’ decisions to buy in bulk were driven by the desire to save money and share the discounted products with loved ones. These incidents serve as reminders of the power of pricing strategies in stimulating consumer interest and driving sales.

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: A No-Annual-Fee Card with Attractive Cash Back Rewards

By Bijay Laxmi

End of a Culinary Era: J's Peapod Closes After 32 Years of Service

By Muhammad Jawad

Beloved Thai Restaurant in Baltimore Seeks New Location After Decades

By Israel Ojoko

Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat

By Nitish Verma

Montana's Unwavering Beer Enthusiasm Amid National Decline ...
@Food · 5 mins
Montana's Unwavering Beer Enthusiasm Amid National Decline ...
heart comment 0
Georgetown Welcomes El Patron, ClarkLindsey Nears Completion, and Significant Business Relocations

By Momen Zellmi

Georgetown Welcomes El Patron, ClarkLindsey Nears Completion, and Significant Business Relocations
The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Gate: New Ontario Restaurant Makes Waves with Mediterranean Flavors
Analyst Raises Chipotle’s Price Target, Foresees Steady Sales Growth

By Shivani Chauhan

Analyst Raises Chipotle's Price Target, Foresees Steady Sales Growth
From Burgers to Asian-fusion: Closure of Beach Boy Burgers Paves Way for New Establishment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

From Burgers to Asian-fusion: Closure of Beach Boy Burgers Paves Way for New Establishment
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Hero Arises: Kristoffer Klaesson's Notable Performance for Leeds United
20 seconds
Unexpected Hero Arises: Kristoffer Klaesson's Notable Performance for Leeds United
Jaguars and Titans Prepare for Decisive Showdown in the AFC South
33 seconds
Jaguars and Titans Prepare for Decisive Showdown in the AFC South
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
51 seconds
Revolutionizing Understanding of Breast Cancer Heterogeneity with Cyclic Immunofluorescence
Adam Fox Returns to Rangers in Pivotal Clash Against Hurricanes
53 seconds
Adam Fox Returns to Rangers in Pivotal Clash Against Hurricanes
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
2 mins
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
2 mins
William Loiry's 'SECOND CHANCES': An Inspirational Guide to a Better 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
2 mins
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns: A Pivotal NFL Encounter
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
2 mins
Basketball League Current Standings: Indiana and Sioux Falls Lead East and West
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
2 mins
OU Athletes Jayda Coleman and Billy Bowman Jr. Announce Engagement Amidst Successful Seasons
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app