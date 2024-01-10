Dippin’ Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership

In an exciting development for dessert lovers, Dippin’ Dots, renowned for its unique beaded ice cream, has joined forces with Peter Piper Pizza to bring its frozen delights to all 40 Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona. This collaboration marks a novel addition to the pizzeria’s menu as part of its new year transformation.

Dippin’ Dots Flavors Join the Menu

Four Dippin’ Dots flavors – Rainbow Ice, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cotton Candy, and Cookies’ n Cream – will now be available at Peter Piper Pizza. Priced at $4.99 for a 5-ounce cup, Dippin’ Dots aim to add a touch of fun and celebration to each customer visit.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values

Both companies have expressed enthusiasm over this partnership, citing their mutual commitment to delivering high-quality food and family entertainment. Dippin’ Dots, in operation since 1988 and available across all 50 states and seven countries, is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., a company that owns an array of popular snack and beverage brands.

Peter Piper Pizza: A Trusted Name in Arizona

Peter Piper Pizza, established in 1973 and with over 120 locations, was recently proclaimed as Arizona’s most-loved consumer brand. The pizzeria has a strong commitment to supporting children’s education and development through fundraising and donations. This partnership with Dippin’ Dots is a testament to the brand’s continuous efforts to enhance its offerings and provide an enjoyable dining experience for its patrons.