en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dippin’ Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Dippin’ Dots Joins Hands with Peter Piper Pizza in a Flavorful Partnership

In an exciting development for dessert lovers, Dippin’ Dots, renowned for its unique beaded ice cream, has joined forces with Peter Piper Pizza to bring its frozen delights to all 40 Peter Piper Pizza locations in Arizona. This collaboration marks a novel addition to the pizzeria’s menu as part of its new year transformation.

Dippin’ Dots Flavors Join the Menu

Four Dippin’ Dots flavors – Rainbow Ice, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cotton Candy, and Cookies’ n Cream – will now be available at Peter Piper Pizza. Priced at $4.99 for a 5-ounce cup, Dippin’ Dots aim to add a touch of fun and celebration to each customer visit.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values

Both companies have expressed enthusiasm over this partnership, citing their mutual commitment to delivering high-quality food and family entertainment. Dippin’ Dots, in operation since 1988 and available across all 50 states and seven countries, is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp., a company that owns an array of popular snack and beverage brands.

Peter Piper Pizza: A Trusted Name in Arizona

Peter Piper Pizza, established in 1973 and with over 120 locations, was recently proclaimed as Arizona’s most-loved consumer brand. The pizzeria has a strong commitment to supporting children’s education and development through fundraising and donations. This partnership with Dippin’ Dots is a testament to the brand’s continuous efforts to enhance its offerings and provide an enjoyable dining experience for its patrons.

0
Business Food United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
45 seconds ago
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
Language learning platform, Duolingo, known for its innovative approach to linguistics, has triggered a wave of concern following the announcement of AI-related layoffs. The company, on a journey to harness the power of artificial intelligence, has let go of around 10% of its contract workers, a move that has raised eyebrows globally and sparked debates
AI Layoffs at Duolingo Ignite Concerns About the Future of Employment
Amazon Twitch Layoffs: 500 Jobs Cut in Drive to 'Rightsizing'
3 mins ago
Amazon Twitch Layoffs: 500 Jobs Cut in Drive to 'Rightsizing'
Amazon Announces Major Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios
4 mins ago
Amazon Announces Major Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios
Waterlooville Desolation: A Harbinger of UK High Street Decline?
1 min ago
Waterlooville Desolation: A Harbinger of UK High Street Decline?
The Unstoppable Surge in Uranium Prices: A Tale of Demand, Supply, and Geopolitics
2 mins ago
The Unstoppable Surge in Uranium Prices: A Tale of Demand, Supply, and Geopolitics
Life Time Fitness to Restrict Medicare Membership Hours, Plans to Discontinue by 2025
3 mins ago
Life Time Fitness to Restrict Medicare Membership Hours, Plans to Discontinue by 2025
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Raptors Slam NBA Officiating Following Loss to Lakers
55 seconds
Toronto Raptors Slam NBA Officiating Following Loss to Lakers
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure
3 mins
Greg Stewart Poised for Rangers Return After Impressive Mumbai City FC Tenure
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
4 mins
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
5 mins
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
6 mins
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
6 mins
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
6 mins
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
7 mins
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app