Dil Foods Secures Rs 2 Crore Investment on 'Shark Tank India'

The Bangalore-based virtual restaurant operator, Dil Foods, has made a splash in the business world, securing a joint investment deal worth Rs two crore on the third season of 'Shark Tank India.' The company, founded by Arpita Aditi, an MIT alumnus with a biotech engineering background, has rapidly become a significant player in the hospitality industry within just 18 months of its inception.

Establishing a Foothold in the Industry

With experience in firms like Himalayan Drugs, Reliance Capital, and Swiggy, Arpita Aditi has leveraged her expertise to establish a partnership with over 65 local restaurants across Bangalore and Hyderabad. Dil Foods operates eight virtual food brands, including Dil Punjabi, Aahar, The Chaat Cult, House of Andhra, Bihari Bowl, Bhole ke Chole, and Khichdi Bar, catering to the diverse regional tastes of India.

'Shark Tank India' Investment

Seeking to propel the company's ambitious mission of creating a sustainable restaurant ecosystem, Arpita pitched her company on 'Shark Tank India 3,' asking for Rs 50 lacs for a 0.5 percent stake. This pitch resulted in a successful deal with four notable investors: Radhika Gupta from Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Vineeta Singh from Sugar Cosmetics, Peyush Bansal from Lenskart, and Ritesh Agarwal from OYO Rooms. Together, these titans of industry invested Rs 2 crore for a 2.67 percent equity stake.

Exposure and Future Prospects

The exposure on 'Shark Tank India' allowed Dil Foods to connect with a broader audience, including millions of restaurant owners, and reinforced the belief in the potential for profitability within the restaurant sector. Arpita described the experience on the show as exhilarating and acknowledged the sharks for their insightful suggestions and affirmations. With the recent investment, Dil Foods is poised for significant growth and expansion, and Arpita's vision of steering the company towards becoming a ₹7500 Crore company within the next five years seems more achievable than ever.