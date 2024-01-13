Digital ‘Taste Map’ Revolutionizes Wine Selection

In an unprecedented move, scientists have developed a digital ‘taste map’ that could redefine how wine enthusiasts select their beverages. This innovative tool, using artificial intelligence, provides users with wine recommendations tailored to their personal taste preferences and budget constraints. Traditionally, wine selection involved the expertise of a master sommelier, whose refined palate and extensive knowledge were instrumental in guiding consumers. However, this new digital taste map, called WineSensed, aims to democratize this process, promising a more accessible and affordable way for individuals to discover wines they’ll enjoy without expert intervention.

A Revolution in Wine Selection

Created by Danish scientists, WineSensed is not just another wine app, but a ground-breaking ‘taste map’ that connects different wines using AI. It provides recommendations of bottles that closely resemble a specific wine based on a person’s palate. To achieve this, the team used data from 256 participants to segregate wines into groups of similar tastes. This data was then fed into an algorithm to create a comprehensive map of flavour profiles across red, white, and rose wines.

How WineSensed Works

WineSensed utilizes data from the Vivino app and its AI ‘taste map’ component enhances the selection process. The system identifies other bottles nearby on the map, similar in taste, before suggesting them as possible options. This revolutionary approach to wine selection could potentially make wine appreciation more inclusive, breaking down the barriers often associated with the world of fine wines.

Expanding the Horizons

With the successful implementation of the ‘taste map’, scientists are now investigating further to see if this tool can be applied to more topics, such as beer or coffee. This development signifies a significant advancement in the intersection of technology and gastronomy, and could potentially alter the landscape of consumer choice in various sectors.