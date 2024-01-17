Dietitian Sherry Ogasawara Advocates for a Balanced Approach to Diet and Health

In a compelling shift away from traditional views of diet and health, registered dietitian, Sherry Ogasawara, is taking a stand against the practice of labeling foods as strictly 'healthy' or 'unhealthy'. As she explains, these labels can have a potent psychological impact that often does more harm than good. Ogasawara's perspective comes at a time when discussions around diet and health are becoming increasingly nuanced, acknowledging the complexities of what constitutes a balanced diet.

Understanding the Difference Between Processed and Ultra-Processed Foods

One of Ogasawara's core arguments is the unfair vilification of processed foods. Not all processed foods are unhealthy. In fact, some, like apple sauce, can be quite nutritious despite their simple ingredients such as salt, sugar, cinnamon, and citric acid. The real concern lies with ultra-processed foods, such as an apple turnover from a fast-food restaurant, which contain complex ingredients and may be less healthy.

Reframing Our Approach to Food

Instead of advocating for the complete elimination of foods perceived as unhealthy, Ogasawara suggests a different approach: incorporating healthy options into one's diet. A simple example she gives is adding vegetables and an egg to ramen noodles. This transforms a basic processed food into a nutritious meal, offering proteins and micronutrients at a low cost with minimal effort. This philosophy represents a balanced, less restrictive approach towards food and health, emphasizing the importance of variation over elimination.

Labeling foods as 'healthy' or 'unhealthy' can have a significant psychological impact. It can lead to an unhealthy relationship with food, where certain items are seen as 'bad' or 'off-limits'. This, in turn, can lead to restrictive eating habits and potentially, eating disorders.