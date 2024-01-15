Didcot’s Istanbul Kebab House Scores Two in Recent Food Hygiene Inspection

Didcot’s Istanbul Kebab House, located on Broadway, has been rated two-out-of-five during a food hygiene inspection conducted on December 8. The rating indicates a pressing need for enhancements in hygienic food handling. This positions the establishment among South Oxfordshire’s 80 rated takeaways, a region where 31 venues have achieved the apex rating of five, and where none have been subjected to the lowest rating of zero.

Inspection by the Food Standards Agency

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is responsible for the inspection and rating of hospitality venues, utilizing a scale from zero to five. Zero represents the lowest level of food hygiene standards, while a score of five signifies the highest. The FSA’s assessment criteria are comprehensive, examining hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities, and the management of food safety.

A Look at the Results

During the inspection at the Istanbul Kebab House, inspectors found that improvements were necessary in the area of hygienic food handling. This aspect is critical to maintaining the safety and health of patrons, as improper food handling can lead to foodborne illnesses.

Food Hygiene Ratings in South Oxfordshire

In terms of overall ratings among takeaways in South Oxfordshire, Istanbul Kebab House is part of the broader landscape. The region boasts 80 takeaways with ratings, of which 31 have achieved the top score of five, signifying excellent food hygiene standards. It’s worth noting that none of the establishments have received the lowest possible score of zero, indicating a general adherence to acceptable hygiene practices among the region’s food venues.