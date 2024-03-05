Dickey's Foundation Brews Support with Panther Island for First Responders via Legit Texas Lager Launch

In a refreshing blend of charity and craftsmanship, The Dickey Foundation has joined forces with Panther Island Brewing to introduce the Legit. Texas. Lager. This collaboration aims to raise funds for first responders while offering a new beer choice for barbecue and beer aficionados in Dallas/Fort Worth. A significant portion of the proceeds from this new lager will benefit The Dickey Foundation, enhancing the safety and support of first responder teams nationally.

Advertisment

Bringing Communities Together Through Taste

Announced on March 5, 2024, this partnership marks a significant step towards supporting those at the forefront of our community's safety. Panther Island Brewing's owners, Jim and Lezlie Michael, express their enthusiasm about working alongside Dickeys and The Dickey Foundation. This initiative not only aims to offer a unique beer experience but also to strengthen the bond between the community and first responders through mutual support. The Legit. Texas. Lager. is now available at Panther Island's brewery in Fort Worth, TX, and at select Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations, promising a perfect pairing with Dickey's hickory-smoked barbecue.

A Legacy of Support and Quality

Advertisment

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., renowned for its commitment to authentic barbecue and community support, celebrates this collaboration as an extension of its values. Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Pit, highlights the synergy between the lager and Dickey's barbecue offerings, anticipating a warm reception from their customers. With a rich history stretching back to 1941, Dickey's has consistently prioritized quality and community, a tradition that this new beer launch aims to uphold.

Impact on First Responders

The partnership between Dickey's Foundation and Panther Island Brewing underscores a shared commitment to giving back to those who protect and serve. By channeling a portion of the Legit. Texas. Lager sales to support first responders, this initiative aims to make a tangible difference in the lives of these heroes. It's a testament to the power of community-focused businesses in making a positive impact beyond their immediate industry.