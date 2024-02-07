Dickey's Barbecue Pit Celebrates National Potato Lovers Month with Exclusive Deals

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, the world's largest barbecue concept, is paying tribute to National Potato Lovers Month by launching a series of promotions on their renowned giant smoked bakers and other potato-themed dishes. The festivities encompass a unique deal running from February 12th to 28th, wherein patrons can purchase a Big Yellow Cup and a giant smoked baker for a mere $9.99. This offer is available across local Dickey's stores, on their app, or online using a promotional code.

Advertisment

Special Deals for Potato Enthusiasts

Furthermore, the brand is observing National Potato Lovers Day on February 8th with a Buy One Baker, Get One Free deal, accessible via the Dickey's App or online with a different code. Laura Rea Dickey, the CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., expresses her enthusiasm for offering these deals on comfort foods to their guests.

More than Just Barbecue

Advertisment

The Texas-style barbecue restaurant also boasts other potato-based items such as hand-cut fries and baked potato casserole. Dickey's, with its roots dating back to 1941, is recognized for its hickory wood-smoked meats and assortment of sides, while upholding a commitment to authentic barbecue.

A Legacy of Excellence

Having locations in 44 states and several countries, Dickey's has won accolades from various publications. It is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands, a franchise that comprises multiple restaurant concepts and over 700 national locations.