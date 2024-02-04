Diamond Hotel Philippines Celebrates Chinese New Year with Special Offers

Diamond Hotel Philippines is ringing in the Year of the Wood Dragon with an array of festivities and promotional offers to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The hotel, located at the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Dr. J. Quintos Street in Manila, is creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with traditional Chinese culture and cuisine.

Immerse in Chinese Traditions and Promotions

On February 10, 2024, the hotel is curating an exclusive overnight stay package starting at P8,800 net. The package includes Deluxe Room accommodations and a buffet breakfast for two adults and two children aged 12 or below. The hotel, known for its luxurious rooms and exemplary service, is providing an opportunity for families to immerse themselves in the Chinese New Year celebrations without leaving the comfort of their own city.

Feast on Chinese Cuisine by Chef Yang Yong

From February 8 to 11, guests can partake in a special buffet featuring an enticing range of Chinese dishes curated by renowned Chef Yang Yong. Priced at P3,780 net per person, this food fiesta will be a gastronomic journey through the rich flavors and diverse culinary traditions of China.

Win a Prize from the Prosperity Tree

Adding to the fun, guests who spend a minimum of P5,000 will have the chance to draw a prize from the Prosperity Tree. This delightful surprise amplifies the spirit of prosperity, fortune, and luck associated with the Chinese New Year.

Dragon and Lion Dance Performance

Marking a highlight of the celebration, a traditional dragon and lion dance performance will captivate guests in the hotel lobby on February 10. Known to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits, these dances are an integral part of Chinese New Year festivities.

Celebrate at Home with Takeaway Platters

For those who prefer to celebrate at home, the hotel is offering takeaway platters and set menus available for order online until February 11, 2024. The hotel encourages prior reservations and notes that the room package is valid only for local residents. You can follow Diamond Hotel Philippines on various social media platforms for more information.