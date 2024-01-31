Diageo Unveils Award-Winning Astral Margarita to its Cocktail Collection

Diageo, the multinational premium drinks giant, has unveiled the latest addition to its celebrated Cocktail Collection - the Astral Margarita. This ready-to-serve beverage is a sophisticated blend designed to captivate cocktail enthusiasts who place equal importance on convenience and quality.

Astral Margarita: The Taste of Tradition

The Astral Margarita is a meticulously-crafted pre-mixed drink that unites the robustness of blanco tequila with a tantalizing array of flavors. The symphony of lime juice, triple sec, agave, tart lime, tangerine, and vanilla, creates a sipping experience that captures the distinctive essence of Astral Tequila. Astral Tequila is revered for adhering to a traditional and painstaking production process that results in a tequila profile that is smooth, bright, and brimming with character.

Accolades and Recognition

In recognition of its exceptional quality, the Astral Margarita was awarded a Double Gold medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2023. This accolade underscores the product's premium quality and the mastery of its blending process.

Versatility in a Bottle

To cater to a variety of at-home drinking occasions, the Astral Margarita is available in two sizes: a 350ml version for intimate gatherings and a larger 750ml variant for times when more is merrier. The launch of the Astral Margarita is a strategic expansion of Diageo's pre-mixed cocktail range, providing a bartender-quality option for consumers seeking an effortless, yet premium cocktail experience at home.