en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Dhaka Traders Call for Zero Margin Import Ahead of Ramadan

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Dhaka Traders Call for Zero Margin Import Ahead of Ramadan

In the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan, traders and importers in Dhaka are advocating for zero margin import on six critical commodities. These commodities, which include onion, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas, and dates, see a significant surge in demand during Ramadan. The appeal was made during a meeting with the Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at the secretariat office in Dhaka.

Response to Traders’ Demands

In response to the demands made by the traders, the commerce ministry intends to draft a letter to the central bank. The letter will request eased conditions and the provision of US dollars for importing these commodities. The move aims to ensure a sufficient supply of these essentials before the onset of Ramadan, which is slated to begin in the second week of March, subject to moon sighting.

Impact on Consumers and Traders

Consumers, particularly those belonging to middle and lower-income groups, have felt the impact of recent price hikes in essential commodities. The increase in prices has led to a drastic fall in retail sales compared to previous years, with sales declining by nearly 50%. The government’s subsidy on commodity prices has faced criticism for not benefitting a larger number of people. Many are calling for stronger market monitoring to prevent further price increases.

Price Fluctuation in the Market

Despite the decrease in the prices of essential items like pulses, sugar, and flattened rice in the wholesale market, the retail market has not seen a corresponding reduction. The prices of these commodities fell by 5-15% in the wholesale market, yet retail shops continue to sell them at higher prices. Importers had increased the prices of these essentials a month before Ramadan in response to the anticipated demand. However, the reduction in sales after Ramadan commenced led to a decrease in prices. This situation has resulted in losses for the importers, with the amount of chickpea imports exceeding the country’s total annual demand, leaving them with large stockpiles of unsold chickpeas.

0
Bangladesh Business Food
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Foodpanda Empowers Its Delivery Riders with Comprehensive Benefits in Bangladesh

By Muhammad Jawad

Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS Partnership Empowers Farmers

By Muhammad Jawad

Border Guard Bangladesh's Crackdown Results in Seizure of Illegal Goods Worth Taka 266.74 Crore

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh High Court Responds to Election Bias Claims

By Muhammad Jawad

Global Crackdown on New Year's Eve Violations: A Roundup ...
@Bangladesh · 30 mins
Global Crackdown on New Year's Eve Violations: A Roundup ...
heart comment 0
Boro Paddy Cultivation Flourishes Amid Transportation Chaos in Khulna

By Muhammad Jawad

Boro Paddy Cultivation Flourishes Amid Transportation Chaos in Khulna
Bangladesh: Charges for Free Textbooks Spark Controversy in Sitaikunda Govt Primary School

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh: Charges for Free Textbooks Spark Controversy in Sitaikunda Govt Primary School
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh’s Counter-Terrorism Chief

By Muhammad Jawad

No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment

By Salman Khan

Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
The European Union's Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects
18 seconds
The European Union's Preventive Diplomacy: Challenges and Prospects
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match
21 seconds
Brisbane Heat Triumphs Over Sydney Sixers in Rain-Affected BBL Match
The European Parliament: A Global Influence Beyond EU Borders
27 seconds
The European Parliament: A Global Influence Beyond EU Borders
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods
1 min
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
1 min
European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy
Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis
1 min
Wyoming's Healthcare Crisis: High Costs and Policy Paralysis
Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings
2 mins
Biden Intensifies Re-Election Campaign Amid Low Approval Ratings
Stroke Care in the UK: The Promising Role of Insertable Cardiac Monitors
2 mins
Stroke Care in the UK: The Promising Role of Insertable Cardiac Monitors
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
2 mins
Prime Minister Thavisin Defends Budget Proposal Amidst Fierce Debate
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
47 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
47 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app