Dhaka Traders Call for Zero Margin Import Ahead of Ramadan

In the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan, traders and importers in Dhaka are advocating for zero margin import on six critical commodities. These commodities, which include onion, edible oil, sugar, lentil, chickpeas, and dates, see a significant surge in demand during Ramadan. The appeal was made during a meeting with the Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at the secretariat office in Dhaka.

Response to Traders’ Demands

In response to the demands made by the traders, the commerce ministry intends to draft a letter to the central bank. The letter will request eased conditions and the provision of US dollars for importing these commodities. The move aims to ensure a sufficient supply of these essentials before the onset of Ramadan, which is slated to begin in the second week of March, subject to moon sighting.

Impact on Consumers and Traders

Consumers, particularly those belonging to middle and lower-income groups, have felt the impact of recent price hikes in essential commodities. The increase in prices has led to a drastic fall in retail sales compared to previous years, with sales declining by nearly 50%. The government’s subsidy on commodity prices has faced criticism for not benefitting a larger number of people. Many are calling for stronger market monitoring to prevent further price increases.

Price Fluctuation in the Market

Despite the decrease in the prices of essential items like pulses, sugar, and flattened rice in the wholesale market, the retail market has not seen a corresponding reduction. The prices of these commodities fell by 5-15% in the wholesale market, yet retail shops continue to sell them at higher prices. Importers had increased the prices of these essentials a month before Ramadan in response to the anticipated demand. However, the reduction in sales after Ramadan commenced led to a decrease in prices. This situation has resulted in losses for the importers, with the amount of chickpea imports exceeding the country’s total annual demand, leaving them with large stockpiles of unsold chickpeas.