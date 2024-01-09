en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Dewey’s Pizza Revives Beloved Bleu Ribbon Pizza for Limited Time

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Dewey’s Pizza Revives Beloved Bleu Ribbon Pizza for Limited Time

In a delicious blend of tradition and flavor, Dewey’s Pizza has welcomed the return of its beloved Bleu Ribbon pizza. From January 9 through February 25, the pizza, known for its unique smoky and sweet flavor profile, will be available at all 25 Dewey’s locations nationwide. This seasonal favorite represents not just an inviting meal, but a cherished event for the pizzeria’s loyal fan base.

A Symphony of Flavors

The Bleu Ribbon pizza is a culinary masterpiece that harmoniously brings together a variety of flavors. It features smoked ham and all-natural chicken, providing a rich, meaty base. Brown sugar caramelized red onions add a touch of sweetness, while a blend of provolone and mozzarella cheeses create a creamy, savory topping. The pizza is then garnished with roasted garlic aioli and parsley post-baking, adding a final touch of gourmet sophistication.

Ordering Made Easy

Eager customers can place orders for pickup of the Bleu Ribbon pizza through Dewey’s online ordering system or by calling their local store. The pizza is also available as an unsliced, fully cooked offering for reheating at home—perfect for those who want to enjoy the warmth and comfort of Dewey’s Pizza in their own kitchens.

A Time-Honored Tradition

The annual reintroduction of the Bleu Ribbon pizza is a much-anticipated event for Dewey’s Pizza fans. This tradition signifies the pizza’s enduring popularity and Dewey’s commitment to satisfying its patrons’ cravings for specialty pizzas. The Bleu Ribbon’s return follows the previous seasonal pizza, the Yukon Cornelius, showcasing the pizzeria’s knack for creating exciting, limited-time offerings that keep customers coming back for more.

0
Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
2 mins ago
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., a Raleigh-based company, has issued a voluntary recall of five Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce varieties on January 8, 2024, due to the undisclosed presence of wheat in the products. This recall is of grave importance for individuals suffering from wheat allergies or extreme sensitivity, as consumption of the
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in 'Travels with Darley'
22 mins ago
Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in 'Travels with Darley'
Kate Middleton's 42nd Birthday: A Celebration Marked by Homemade Cake Traditions
24 mins ago
Kate Middleton's 42nd Birthday: A Celebration Marked by Homemade Cake Traditions
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers
10 mins ago
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery Unveils Girl Scout Inspired Beers
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
13 mins ago
Miller Lite Introduces Beer Mints for Dry January: A Novelty or a Miss?
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
20 mins ago
North Carolina Bars Now Subject to Health Inspections Similar to Restaurants
Latest Headlines
World News
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
17 seconds
Monza Circuit Races to Modernize Amid Fierce Global Competition
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
1 min
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
2 mins
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Recalls Hot Sauce Varieties Due to Undeclared Wheat
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
3 mins
Illinois Basketball Player Seeks Legal Intervention for Reinstatement After Rape Allegations
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
3 mins
Patrick Mahomes Shifts from BioSteel to PRIME Following Bankruptcy
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
5 mins
Labour Leads in Polls Ahead of UK 2024 Elections: A Call for Complacency or Steady Vigil?
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
6 mins
Ja Morant's Season Ends Prematurely: A Roundup of Sports News
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
6 mins
Mayorkas' Impeachment: A Sinister Exchange Revealed by Congresswoman Cammack
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
6 mins
Jeremy Mullins to Helm New Football Program at Eagle Mountain High School
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
52 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app