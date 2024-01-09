Dewey’s Pizza Revives Beloved Bleu Ribbon Pizza for Limited Time

In a delicious blend of tradition and flavor, Dewey’s Pizza has welcomed the return of its beloved Bleu Ribbon pizza. From January 9 through February 25, the pizza, known for its unique smoky and sweet flavor profile, will be available at all 25 Dewey’s locations nationwide. This seasonal favorite represents not just an inviting meal, but a cherished event for the pizzeria’s loyal fan base.

A Symphony of Flavors

The Bleu Ribbon pizza is a culinary masterpiece that harmoniously brings together a variety of flavors. It features smoked ham and all-natural chicken, providing a rich, meaty base. Brown sugar caramelized red onions add a touch of sweetness, while a blend of provolone and mozzarella cheeses create a creamy, savory topping. The pizza is then garnished with roasted garlic aioli and parsley post-baking, adding a final touch of gourmet sophistication.

Ordering Made Easy

Eager customers can place orders for pickup of the Bleu Ribbon pizza through Dewey’s online ordering system or by calling their local store. The pizza is also available as an unsliced, fully cooked offering for reheating at home—perfect for those who want to enjoy the warmth and comfort of Dewey’s Pizza in their own kitchens.

A Time-Honored Tradition

The annual reintroduction of the Bleu Ribbon pizza is a much-anticipated event for Dewey’s Pizza fans. This tradition signifies the pizza’s enduring popularity and Dewey’s commitment to satisfying its patrons’ cravings for specialty pizzas. The Bleu Ribbon’s return follows the previous seasonal pizza, the Yukon Cornelius, showcasing the pizzeria’s knack for creating exciting, limited-time offerings that keep customers coming back for more.