Deutsche Bank Survey: Calorie Intake Rises After Discontinuing Weight Loss Drugs

A recent survey by Deutsche Bank sheds light on an interesting aspect of weight loss medications, particularly GLP-1 drugs such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy. The survey reveals a shift in calorie consumption in patients post discontinuation of these weight-loss drugs, with implications for both healthcare and the food and beverage industry.

Weight Loss Drugs and Calorie Intake

The survey conducted in December included 600 U.S. consumers. The participant pool consisted of 70% currently using a GLP-1 drug and 30% who had ceased their medication. Interestingly, while on the medication, a net 18% of users reported consuming fewer calories. However, this trend reversed for those who had discontinued their medication. A net 30% reported consuming more calories than they did before their treatment, implying an increased calorie intake post-discontinuation of the weight loss drugs.

Impact on the Food and Beverage Industry

With the rise in the usage of weight loss medications like GLP-1 drugs, concerns have been raised about their potential effect on food consumption and, subsequently, the food and beverage industry. However, the market performance of several companies in this sector throughout 2023 showed mixed results. Some companies like Mondelez and Nestle experienced gains in the latter part of the year, while others like Kraft Heinz saw overall losses. This variance suggests that the impact of these drugs on food consumption and the food and beverage industry might not be as significant as initially feared.

Looking Ahead

Deutsche Bank analysts believe that the impact of GLP-1 medications needs to be considered in the context of all weight loss programs. They argue that GLP-1 medications should not deter investment in food and beverage stocks. Instead, investors should consider the broader picture of weight loss programs and their implications for the food and beverage industry. The survey underlines the complex interplay between healthcare, personal habits, and market forces, highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of these dynamics.