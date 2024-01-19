Desolas Mezcal Earns Acclaim for Award-Winning Flavors in Colorado Tasting Scene

In a strategic move to expand its market, Desolas Mezcal, a highly acclaimed mezcal brand, has partnered with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits to make its entrance into Colorado. The brand, renowned for its unique low-smoke, smooth flavor, can now be purchased throughout the state, marking a new milestone in Desolas' journey of growth.

Partnership with The St. Regis Aspen Resort

Adding a celebratory touch to the brand's Colorado launch, Desolas has joined hands with The St. Regis Aspen Resort's winter entertainment venue, The Snow Lodge. This association is not the first of its kind, as Desolas has previously been linked with the luxury resort. The brand offers a specialty cocktail known as the 'Jade Margarita' at The Snow Lodge, further solidifying their partnership.

Heralding the Launch with a VIP Event

The commencement of this partnership was marked by a private dinner event that featured Perfect Moment, a luxury skiwear label, and VIP guests like famed snowboarder Shaun White. The Snow Lodge, with its unique blend of music, food, art, fashion, and wellness events, aligns seamlessly with the brand image that Desolas Mezcal upholds.

Supporting Pediatric Cancer Fundraiser

Further contributing to its brand image, Desolas has taken on the mantle of being the mezcal sponsor for the Aspen Snow Ball, a much-anticipated annual fundraiser for pediatric cancer. This high-profile event will showcase celebrities and performances, adding to the brand's visibility and association with philanthropic causes.

Desolas Mezcal - A Unique Taste Experience

What sets Desolas Mezcal apart is its low-smoke, smooth taste. Crafted from Salmiana Agave in the Mexican region of San Luis Potosi, the brand uses traditional mezcal production techniques to deliver a unique taste profile. As part of its Colorado market expansion, Desolas is also being offered at various prestigious locations across the state, thereby broadening its reach and consumer base.