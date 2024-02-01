Denver's La Diabla's Pozole y Mezcal Hosts Second Annual Festival de Bichos

Denver's Michelin-recognized restaurant, La Diabla's Pozole y Mezcal, proudly announces its second annual Festival de Bichos from February 5 to 11. This unique culinary event embraces an unconventional ingredient in its menu - edible insects, aiming to celebrate Mexico's rich culinary heritage and challenge misconceptions about entomophagy.

Unveiling an Exotic Menu

With a price tag of $75 for a platter and $15 for individual items, the festival's menu is a gastronomic delight for the daring. It boasts of dishes like mushroom soup garnished with agave red worms, cheese tetelas accompanied by green stink bug salsa, and a sweet finale of avocado ice cream topped with chocolate-dipped scorpions. While the menu may sound daunting to the uninitiated, the focus is on flavor rather than shock value.

The Mastermind Behind the Menu

Chef Jose Avila, the man behind La Diabla's success, is no stranger to culinary accolades. His innovative approach to Mexican cuisine has secured the restaurant a coveted Bib Gourmand designation and a spot in The New York Times' list of America's 50 best restaurants. For Avila, the Festival de Bichos is more than just a culinary event. It's a platform to honor his Mexican heritage and challenge the stigmas associated with consuming insects.

The Journey of Festival de Bichos

Avila first conceived the idea of the festival in response to social media criticism of bug-eating. The inaugural event, which featured five types of critters, was met with an encouraging turnout, prompting Avila to continue the tradition. This year, the festival is set to showcase seven types of critters, up from five last year. However, the festival will only offer walk-in seating during regular business hours, maintaining an inclusive approach.