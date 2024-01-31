Delta Corporation Expands Chibuku Super Beer Range with Ginger and Pineapple Flavors

Delta Corporation, a leading beverage producer based in Zimbabwe, has announced the launch of two new flavors to their acclaimed Chibuku Super beer range: ginger and pineapple. The addition of these flavors is evidence of Delta's ongoing commitment to innovation and their endeavor to cater to the evolving tastes of consumers.

Chibuku Super: A Pillar of Delta's Success

Sorghum beer, which includes the Chibuku product line, is a significant contributor to Delta Corporation's successes. It accounted for 34.6% of the company's revenue in the second quarter of 2023, marking its highest volume contribution in five years. The Chibuku Super range already boasts a variety of flavors, including banana, Chibuku Super Original, and Scud packs.

Launch Event: A Celebration of Growth and Innovation

Delta's clients and traders convened in Harare for the launch event of the new flavors. The gathering underscored the company's ongoing efforts to expand and develop the sorghum beer category. Marshall Pemhiwa, the General Manager for Sorghum Beer Business at Delta, expressed enthusiasm about the new offerings. He also expressed gratitude towards the team and customers who have consistently supported the Chibuku brand.

Delta's Financial Performance: A Steady Upward Trend

Delta Corporation also reported an impressive 19% increase in revenue in USD terms for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, in comparison with the previous year. This growth has been attributed to volume increases across all business units and a strategic focus on USD sales. Despite a 5% drop in domestic sorghum beer sales due to the availability of lager beer, the overall volume, factoring in exports, grew by 3% for the quarter and 4% year-to-date. The new Chibuku Super plant in Harare has ensured a stable supply for both local and regional markets, while the lager beer business witnessed a 15% boost in quarterly sales and a 14% increase for the nine months compared to the prior year.