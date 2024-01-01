en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Delia Smith: A Tale of Love, Food and Football

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Delia Smith: A Tale of Love, Food and Football

Delia Smith, an esteemed cookery writer, and her husband, Michael Wynn-Jones, have shared a charming tale of their meeting, a story interwoven with a shared passion for food and the bustling world of newsprint. It was the year 1969, when Smith stepped into the vibrant office of the Daily Mirror, tasked with creating recipes for its new color magazine, a space where Wynn-Jones served diligently as the deputy editor.

Finding Love in Shared Interests

While it may not have been a classic tale of love at first sight, their common interests in the culinary arts tenderly fostered a connection. A connection that, within two short years, ripened into marriage. Their bond, now over half a century old, bears testimony to the adage that shared passions often sow seeds of enduring relationships.

(Read Also: The Undesirable Side of Football: Unruly Conduct Across European Leagues)

Delia Smith: A Household Name

Smith’s tenure at the Daily Mirror was more than just the beginning of a beautiful love story; it was the launchpad for a successful career that would span television and literature. A career that would ensure her name became an intrinsic part of households throughout the UK. In the 1970s, Smith became a familiar face on BBC’s regional program, Look East, before hosting her own show, Family Fare. A testament to her culinary prowess, she has sold more than 21 million cookery books, cementing her status as a culinary maestro.

(Read Also: Delia Smith’s Car Struck at ‘Tractor Derby’ Amidst Tense Draw Between Ipswich and Norwich)

Beyond the Kitchen: A Passion for Football

Smith’s passion, however, is not confined to the kitchen. She is an ardent football fan, and in an unusual twist for a cookery writer, a joint owner of Norwich FC. This love for football culminated in a passionate plea to fans during a game in 2005, a moment that has since become iconic in the club’s history. Her dual love for cooking and football, her ability to excel in both arenas, have made Smith a respected and beloved public figure, a testament to her versatility and enduring appeal.

Read More

0
Food United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fiuto: Rome's First Dog-Centric Restaurant

By Quadri Adejumo

The Rising Price of Rice: A Story of Supply Shortage in Tiruchi

By Dil Bar Irshad

The 2023 Calgary E. coli Outbreak: A Closer Look

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Health Queries Answered: From Dietary Dilemmas to Cancer Warnings

By BNN Correspondents

Nestlé Discontinues Animal Bar, Leaving Fans Heartbroken ...
@Business · 6 hours
Nestlé Discontinues Animal Bar, Leaving Fans Heartbroken ...
heart comment 0
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Zomato’s ‘War Room’: A Glimpse into New Year’s Eve Preparations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato's 'War Room': A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Preparations
Affordable Luxury: 50 Best Wines Under $50 in a Year of Inflation

By Israel Ojoko

Affordable Luxury: 50 Best Wines Under $50 in a Year of Inflation
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
1 min
CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Biju Patnaik's Legacy in Bhubaneswar Tribute
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
2 mins
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
3 mins
Specialized School Program Triumphs in Supporting 'Emotionally Based School Avoiders'
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
4 mins
Cytisine: The Unsung Hero in Global Fight Against Smoking
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
4 mins
The Science of Sleep During a Hangover: Expert Tips for a Restful Night
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
5 mins
Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
5 mins
Sydney Massage Parlour's 'Non-Sexual' Sign Sparks Online Debate
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
5 mins
NLC Criticizes Lack of Progress in 2023, Calls for Reforms in 2024
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
5 mins
Nigerians Voice Hopes and Expectations for 2024
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
11 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
32 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
41 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
43 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
45 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
57 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
58 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
2 hours
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
2 hours
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app