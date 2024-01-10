Delhi High Court Acts Against Repackaging and Reselling Expired Food Products

In an alarming revelation, the Delhi High Court has initiated a suo motu action against the widespread practice of repackaging and reselling expired food products. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora have issued notices to several key authorities, including the Union of India, the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Delhi Police. The court has scheduled the next hearing on this critical matter for February 8, 2024.

A Proactive Step by the Court

The court’s decisive step comes in the wake of a disturbing revelation from a December 19, 2023, order by a single judge bench. The order unveiled a systematic method of altering expiration dates on expired products before reintroducing them to the market. This practice poses an immense threat to the public health and safety of consumers, who unknowingly purchase and consume products well past their safe-to-eat dates.

The Hershey Company vs Atul Jalan

The matter came to light through a civil suit brought by The Hershey Company, a renowned confectionery manufacturer. The company sought an injunction against an individual named Atul Jalan, who was allegedly repackaging the company’s expired chocolates and selling them as genuine products. The single-judge bench designated Jalan as a ‘rank counterfeiter’ and highlighted the public health risks associated with such deceptive practices involving food products.

Addressing a Public Health Concern

While the issue stems from a single civil suit, it raises a broader concern about the integrity of the food supply chain and the potential risks to the public health. The court, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has moved swiftly, issuing notices to major authorities and initiating a public interest litigation. Through this action, the Delhi High Court is not only addressing a specific case of fraudulent activity but also taking a strong stand against a practice that endangers public health on a vast scale.