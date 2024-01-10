en English
Food

Delhi High Court Acts Against Repackaging and Reselling Expired Food Products

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Delhi High Court Acts Against Repackaging and Reselling Expired Food Products

In an alarming revelation, the Delhi High Court has initiated a suo motu action against the widespread practice of repackaging and reselling expired food products. Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora have issued notices to several key authorities, including the Union of India, the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Delhi Police. The court has scheduled the next hearing on this critical matter for February 8, 2024.

A Proactive Step by the Court

The court’s decisive step comes in the wake of a disturbing revelation from a December 19, 2023, order by a single judge bench. The order unveiled a systematic method of altering expiration dates on expired products before reintroducing them to the market. This practice poses an immense threat to the public health and safety of consumers, who unknowingly purchase and consume products well past their safe-to-eat dates.

The Hershey Company vs Atul Jalan

The matter came to light through a civil suit brought by The Hershey Company, a renowned confectionery manufacturer. The company sought an injunction against an individual named Atul Jalan, who was allegedly repackaging the company’s expired chocolates and selling them as genuine products. The single-judge bench designated Jalan as a ‘rank counterfeiter’ and highlighted the public health risks associated with such deceptive practices involving food products.

Addressing a Public Health Concern

While the issue stems from a single civil suit, it raises a broader concern about the integrity of the food supply chain and the potential risks to the public health. The court, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has moved swiftly, issuing notices to major authorities and initiating a public interest litigation. Through this action, the Delhi High Court is not only addressing a specific case of fraudulent activity but also taking a strong stand against a practice that endangers public health on a vast scale.

Food India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

