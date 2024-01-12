en English
Food

Delaware County’s Churches Unite in Service: A Mosaic of Community Events and Services

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Delaware County, Pennsylvania, a tight-knit community known for its diversity and cohesion, has become a hub of spiritual vigor and community service, with numerous churches announcing a series of events and activities. From Mardi Gras celebrations and Bible studies to food pantries and anniversary banquets, these gestures of fellowship reflect the county’s rich spiritual culture and its commitment to serving its residents.

Mardi Gras Celebration with a Musical Touch

Lima United Methodist Church is poised to host a unique Mardi Gras Celebration on February 11, 2024. The event will feature the Jammin’ Dixie Kats, a renowned Dixieland Band, lending the celebration a musical flair. The church’s initiative presents an opportunity for the community to come together, fostering unity and camaraderie.

Spiritual and Physical Sustenance

Recognizing the community’s needs beyond spiritual guidance, Stonybank Community Church and Trainer Trinity United Methodist Church are operating food pantries open to all residents. This initiative is a testament to their commitment to extending a helping hand to those in need, offering more than just spiritual solace but also addressing physical necessities.

Historic Celebrations and Culinary Treats

In honor of its 197th anniversary, the Campbell African Methodist Episcopal Church of Media is planning a celebratory banquet, marking nearly two centuries of spiritual guidance and community involvement. Meanwhile, Holy Myrrh-Bearers Church is offering a unique culinary experience with a pierogie sale, featuring a variety of flavors, to engage the community in a delicious tradition throughout the year.

Religious Education and Community Support

Upland Baptist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Glenolden, and Middletown Presbyterian Church are focusing on spiritual education, inviting individuals interested in Bible study to join them. Alongside, they are providing food assistance, emphasizing the churches’ dual role in nourishing the mind and the body. The Foundry Church, Prospect Hill Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church of Media, and the Christian Church of Chester are adding to the community’s support system hosting events ranging from food pantries to free meals and Bible studies.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

