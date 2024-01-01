en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals

A study by the University of Sydney has uncovered a potential solution for heavy coffee consumers grappling with caffeine withdrawal symptoms. The research suggests that drinking decaffeinated coffee can temporarily alleviate these symptoms, even when individuals are aware that they are consuming decaf. This intriguing phenomenon, known as the ‘open-label placebo effect’, could pave the way for a new approach to reducing or quitting coffee.

Decaf Coffee: A Temporary Aid for Coffee Withdrawal

Featuring 61 participants who abstained from caffeine for 24 hours, the study registered a reduction in symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, irritability, and upset stomach among those who subsequently consumed decaf coffee. Significantly, this occurred even when the participants knew they were drinking decaf. The study’s lead researcher posited that the daily ritual of drinking coffee, along with associated stimuli like taste and smell, can condition the body to respond as if it is receiving caffeine.

The ‘Open-Label Placebo Effect’

The findings point to what is known as the ‘open-label placebo effect’. This term refers to the situation where a placebo – a substance with no therapeutic effect – produces a beneficial outcome simply because the person believes it is effective. In this case, simply drinking decaf coffee, which has no caffeine, appears to trick the body into thinking it is receiving its usual caffeine hit, thus mitigating withdrawal symptoms.

Coffee Consumption: A Double-Edged Sword

While the findings offer a possible aid for those attempting to reduce or quit coffee, experts still caution against excessive caffeine intake. Benefits aside, overconsumption can lead to negative health effects such as anxiety, elevated blood pressure, heart palpitations, and sleep disturbances. Additionally, heavy coffee intake has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, particularly in individuals with severe high blood pressure. As with most things, moderation is key.

0
Food Health Science & Technology
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

comment avatar

Decaf Coffee Can Alleviate Caffeine Withdrawal Symptoms, University of Sydney Study Reveals – Precious World Need Attention On Precious Issues

· 2 hours ago

[…] Source link […]

Log in to comment

Related news

Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices

By Justice Nwafor

Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Biryani Orders Soar on New Year's Eve: A Glimpse into India's Changing Dining Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk ...
@Economy · 36 mins
Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk ...
heart comment 0
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods

By Mazhar Abbas

Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under
Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand

By Bijay Laxmi

Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
40 seconds
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
2 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
3 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
5 mins
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
5 mins
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
5 mins
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
7 mins
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
8 mins
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
8 mins
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
40 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
57 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app