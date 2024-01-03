en English
Food

David Beckham Praises Culinary Wizardry of Clare Smyth at Core

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
David Beckham Praises Culinary Wizardry of Clare Smyth at Core

Former football luminary, David Beckham, recently took to social media to laud the culinary prowess at Core, a distinguished restaurant in London’s trendy Notting Hill. Steering the culinary helm at Core is none other than celebrated chef Clare Smyth, a native of County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Smyth has carved an enviable niche for herself in the gastronomic sphere, being the first British woman to secure three coveted Michelin stars.

From Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen to Her Own

Prior to her exploits at Core, established in 2017, Smyth showcased her culinary expertise as the manager of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay. Under her able leadership, the restaurant also clinched three Michelin stars, further establishing her reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world.

A Royal Touch to Culinary Greatness

Adding to her illustrious career, Smyth garnered additional limelight in 2018 as she catered for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The event, watched by millions globally, was a testament to Smyth’s exceptional culinary acumen and her ability to cater to an event of such magnitude and grandeur.

Roots in Rural Northern Ireland

Despite having shed her Northern Irish accent after relocating to England at the tender age of 16, Smyth’s inspiration continues to stem from her roots in rural Northern Ireland. Remarkably, her upbringing on a farm, where potatoes were an integral part of every meal, still influences her culinary creations. She elaborated on this during her appearance on BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2022, where she shared her story and the profound impact of her rural upbringing on her career as a chef.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

