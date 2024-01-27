Dave's Hot Chicken Brings Nashville Heat to Manchester's Food Scene

Manchester's food scene is abuzz with the arrival of Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-growing chain famed for its Nashville hot chicken concept. The new outpost, located on South Willow Street, promises to tantalize taste buds with seven levels of spiciness, including a 'Reaper' level that demands a signed waiver for the daring.

Pushing Boundaries in the Chicken Franchise

Al Graziano, the franchise's owner, has rapidly expanded his gastronomical footprint, inaugurating eight locations across New England in a mere span of two years. His sights are now firmly set on further expanding in New Hampshire. The Manchester location, a former space of Flight Center Taphouse & Eatery, now sports a unique aesthetic, adorned with distinctive graffiti art by street artists from Splatter Haus in Los Angeles, a feature atypical for a franchise.

A Simple Menu with a Spicy Kick

The restaurant's straightforward menu revolves around hot chicken tenders and sliders. Accompanying these fiery delights are sides such as kale slaw, mac and cheese, and french fries. The Manchester establishment also doubles as a training ground for the chain's Northeast workforce, preparing them for the unique challenges and demands of this rapidly expanding franchise.

Shifting Food Landscape in New Hampshire

While Dave's Hot Chicken spices things up in Manchester, elsewhere in New Hampshire, the food scene is witnessing a reshuffling. The Grand Buffet in Nashua, closed since 2020, has been demolished, creating room for a new retail development. Ciao Trattoria and Wine Bar in Durham has shut its doors, while Luca's Mediterranean Cafe in Keene has undergone a rebranding, now known as LUCA and featuring a new lounge and burger bar. North Conway has embraced Haveli Indian Cuisine, offering residents and visitors new Indian dining options.