Agriculture

D’Arrigo California Introduces Baby Gem Lettuce to its Produce Offerings

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
D’Arrigo California Introduces Baby Gem Lettuce to its Produce Offerings

In a move that underlines its commitment to innovation and quality, D’Arrigo California has expanded its product line with the introduction of Baby Gem Lettuce. The offering falls under its esteemed Andy Boy brand, and it’s designed to serve both retail and foodservice sectors with year-round availability.

Meeting Evolving Demands

President, CEO, and Chairman of the company, John D’Arrigo, announced the launch. He emphasized the company’s drive to meet the evolving demands of consumers and businesses. The new lettuce variety combines the desirable qualities of romaine and butter lettuces. This hybrid offers a sweet, buttery taste and a dense, crunchy texture, making it a versatile ingredient suitable for a myriad of culinary creations.

A Reliable Supply Chain Component

The Baby Gem Lettuce is poised to be a steadfast supply chain component. The focus is on ensuring consistency and resilience in an industry known for its challenges. By offering this product, businesses can maintain continuous operations without worrying about supply disruptions. This product’s launch showcases D’Arrigo California’s dedication to providing innovative, reliable, and high-quality offerings.

Availability and Shipping

The lettuce is available in various pack sizes, including 2-count, 3-count, and 42-count liner packs. It is now shipping on a national and international scale, delivering consistent quality and timely deliveries. The introduction of Baby Gem Lettuce is not only a testament to D’Arrigo California’s dedication to excellence and innovation but also a reflection of their commitment to sustainability, quality, and setting the standard for excellence in fresh produce.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

