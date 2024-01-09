Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in ‘Travels with Darley’

Popular PBS host, Darley Newman, is making a grand return to Alabama in two fresh episodes of her acclaimed series, ‘Travels with Darley.’ The focus this time? Alabama’s rich and diverse culinary landscape. The first episode, ‘Alabama for Foodies: Part I,’ is scheduled to premiere on January 13, followed by ‘Part II’ on January 20. Both episodes promise to take viewers on a gastronomic journey across numerous cities in the state, presenting an array of dining establishments and local food culture.

Exploring Alabama’s Culinary Richness

‘Alabama for Foodies: Part I’ takes viewers through Birmingham, Irondale, Bessemer, Marion, Uniontown, and Tuscaloosa. It highlights esteemed restaurants like the Hot and Hot Fish Club and Dreamland Bar-B-Que, showcasing the best of what each dining establishment has to offer. The episode serves as a testament to the state’s thriving food scene, underscoring the unique flavors and culinary techniques that make Alabama a foodie’s paradise.

A Tasteful Continuation

‘Part II’ continues the gastronomic exploration in Mobile, Montgomery, and Auburn. It shines a spotlight on renowned spots such as Noble South and the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. This episode further enriches the narrative with exclusive interviews with chefs, restaurateurs, and a CEO, offering viewers a deeper insight into Alabama’s culinary heritage and the passion that drives its culinary industry.

Darley Newman: A Familiar Face in Alabama

Newman’s connection to the South and her profound appreciation for Alabama’s welcoming spirit and rich history shine through in her narrative. She had previously delved into Alabama’s Civil Rights Trail in her show in January 2022, highlighting the state’s significant role in America’s history. This time, she paints a vivid picture of Alabama’s food scene, offering audiences a front-row seat to the state’s gastronomic delights. Additionally, Newman offers more insights into her Alabama trip on her ‘Travels with Darley’ podcast series, available on iHeartRadio podcast platforms.