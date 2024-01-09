en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in ‘Travels with Darley’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Darley Newman Returns to Alabama for Culinary Journey in ‘Travels with Darley’

Popular PBS host, Darley Newman, is making a grand return to Alabama in two fresh episodes of her acclaimed series, ‘Travels with Darley.’ The focus this time? Alabama’s rich and diverse culinary landscape. The first episode, ‘Alabama for Foodies: Part I,’ is scheduled to premiere on January 13, followed by ‘Part II’ on January 20. Both episodes promise to take viewers on a gastronomic journey across numerous cities in the state, presenting an array of dining establishments and local food culture.

Exploring Alabama’s Culinary Richness

‘Alabama for Foodies: Part I’ takes viewers through Birmingham, Irondale, Bessemer, Marion, Uniontown, and Tuscaloosa. It highlights esteemed restaurants like the Hot and Hot Fish Club and Dreamland Bar-B-Que, showcasing the best of what each dining establishment has to offer. The episode serves as a testament to the state’s thriving food scene, underscoring the unique flavors and culinary techniques that make Alabama a foodie’s paradise.

A Tasteful Continuation

‘Part II’ continues the gastronomic exploration in Mobile, Montgomery, and Auburn. It shines a spotlight on renowned spots such as Noble South and the Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center. This episode further enriches the narrative with exclusive interviews with chefs, restaurateurs, and a CEO, offering viewers a deeper insight into Alabama’s culinary heritage and the passion that drives its culinary industry.

Darley Newman: A Familiar Face in Alabama

Newman’s connection to the South and her profound appreciation for Alabama’s welcoming spirit and rich history shine through in her narrative. She had previously delved into Alabama’s Civil Rights Trail in her show in January 2022, highlighting the state’s significant role in America’s history. This time, she paints a vivid picture of Alabama’s food scene, offering audiences a front-row seat to the state’s gastronomic delights. Additionally, Newman offers more insights into her Alabama trip on her ‘Travels with Darley’ podcast series, available on iHeartRadio podcast platforms.

0
Food Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
3 mins ago
Kate Middleton's 42nd Birthday: A Celebration Marked by Homemade Cake Traditions
On a day marked by cherished traditions, the Princess of Wales, Kate, celebrated her 42nd birthday with a cake that reflects a practice resonating with many on their birthdays. Her choice of celebration is a testament to her love for family, home, and the simple joys of life. The Homemade Tradition Kate’s fondness for homemade
Kate Middleton's 42nd Birthday: A Celebration Marked by Homemade Cake Traditions
Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials
41 mins ago
Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
49 mins ago
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
New York Times Cooking Launches 'Cooking 101,' Revitalizes 'Weeknight 100'
6 mins ago
New York Times Cooking Launches 'Cooking 101,' Revitalizes 'Weeknight 100'
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
17 mins ago
World Bank Economist's Warning: Weak Growth and Alarming Challenges for Developing Countries
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
41 mins ago
Luke Humphries Celebrates Darts Championship with Vegan Pastries from Greggs
Latest Headlines
World News
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
37 seconds
YouTuber Jules Marie Triumphs Over Benoit Paire in Australian Open Qualifiers
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
1 min
Deputy Commissioner Intensifies Oversight on Anti-Polio Campaign in Nawabshah
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
2 mins
Greek MPs Voice Opposition Ahead of Prime Minister's Same-Sex Marriage Debate
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
2 mins
Dr. Vivienne Lewis Advocates for Realistic Wellbeing Goals
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
3 mins
Flyers' Prospect Cutter Gauthier Snubs Team, Traded to Anaheim Ducks
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
4 mins
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
4 mins
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor's Office and Residence
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
5 mins
Pioneering Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Posthumously Honored with Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2022
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
5 mins
Nasser bin Hamad Season for Falcons and Hunting: A Celebration of Bahrain's Falconry Tradition
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
31 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
44 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app