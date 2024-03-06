Dano's Granola Set for Sweet Move: Chantilly to Reston Amidst Growth Spurt

Dano's Granola, a small yet thriving business renowned for its unique granola mixes, is preparing to transition its Chantilly location to a new home in Reston. Dania Abimourched, the owner and a devoted mom of three, has chosen 11495 Sunset Hills Road, Suite 105 as the new venue, aiming for an opening by the middle to end of this summer. Abimourched, a Reston native, envisions this move as a homecoming, expressing a deep connection to the community and a desire to continue serving her extended granola family in a more personal setting.

From Thesis to Thriving Business

Abimourched's journey into the granola world began with her master's degree thesis, a project that creatively combined her artistic flair and innovative ideas. This academic endeavor laid the foundation for what would become Dano's Granola. The turning point came when her eldest son was diagnosed with several allergies, propelling her into the world of health food snacks and treats. Through experimentation, she developed a range of granola flavors, including turmeric and vanilla, carob spice, coconut and seeds, and chocolatte—a delightful blend of chocolate and coffee.

Expanding Dano's Granola Family

The move to Reston is more than a change of address for Dano's Granola; it represents an expansion of the Dano's Granola family. Currently, the business operates a retail location in Chantilly and makes appearances at the Lake Anne Farmers' Market during the spring and fall seasons. Additionally, Dano's Granola has forged partnerships with various local entities, including Wegman's in Reston, The Bike Lane, and Beloved Yoga, solidifying its presence in Northern Virginia's health food scene.

A Future Rooted in Community and Health

The relocation to Reston is a strategic step for Dano's Granola, signaling a significant milestone in the business's growth trajectory. Abimourched views this move as an opportunity to deepen connections with her customers and the wider community. The new location will not only serve as a retail space but also as a hub for health-conscious individuals and families seeking nutritious alternatives. As Dano's Granola prepares for this exciting transition, the future looks promising, with the potential to inspire more people to adopt a healthier lifestyle through artisanal, allergy-friendly snacks.