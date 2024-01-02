en English
Business

Danone Offloads US Organic Dairy Units to Platinum Equity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its portfolio of health-focused brands, Danone, the renowned French food group, has entered into an agreement to sell its premium organic dairy units in the United States. The buyer, Platinum Equity, is a prominent US-based investment firm. The dairy units in question, namely Horizon Organic and Wallaby, are known for their array of organic dairy offerings including milk, creamers, yogurt, cheese, and butter.

Danone Shifts Focus to Health-centric Brands

These units accounted for roughly 3% of Danone’s global revenues in the previous year. However, they had a somewhat dilutive effect on the food group’s sales growth and recurring operating margin in 2022. With this sale, Danone aims to zero in on its health-oriented brands and reallocate resources to its growth priorities. Interestingly, the French food giant will retain a minority, non-consolidated stake in the business.

Financial Impact and Deal Completion

The financial particulars of the transaction were not made public, but Danone anticipates the sale to influence its financials by 2024. This sale announcement trails Danone’s March 2022 review and asset rotation program where they hinted at the potential sale of their U.S. organic dairy activity. The deal with Platinum Equity is yet to reach completion, with customary conditions still pending.

Platinum Equity’s Acquisition

Platinum Equity has confirmed the definitive agreement to acquire Horizon Organic and Wallaby from Danone. Horizon Organic holds distinction as the world’s largest USDA-certified organic dairy brand and is a trendsetter in dairy beverages. The acquisition also incorporates the Wallaby brand, recognized for its Australian-inspired Greek-style yogurt made with organic milk and premium ingredients. Platinum Equity, having decades of experience in acquiring and managing global businesses, is eager about the potential of Horizon Organic as an independent business. It has expressed commitment to invest in its success, subject to meeting customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

