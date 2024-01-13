en English
Agriculture

Dane County Farmers’ Market Continues Tradition with Late Winter Market

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Dane County Farmers’ Market Continues Tradition with Late Winter Market

The Dane County Farmers’ Market, a cherished tradition in Madison, has announced that it will host the Late Winter Market at the historical Garver Feed Mill. The event is set to take place every Saturday from January 6 to April 6, 2024, between 8 a.m. and noon. The market will feature 40 vendors, all members of the Dane County Farmers’ Market, offering a variety of local products. These include seasonal Wisconsin fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey, maple syrups, meats, bakery items, and specialty products.

Featuring Winter Comfort Foods and Unique Specialty Items

Among the enticing offerings, a cookbook titled ‘The Dane County Farmers’ Market Cookbook: Local Foods, Global Flavors‘ will also be available for purchase. The book features a collection of recipes aimed at creating warming and comforting dishes during the winter using locally sourced ingredients. This initiative further propels the market’s commitment to promoting local produce and supporting Wisconsin farmers.

Accessible Location with Multiple Transportation Options

The market’s location at Garver Feed Mill has been chosen for its easy accessibility. Detailed information on parking availability, public transport links, and walking distances is readily available on the market’s website. Although limited parking is available at the Garver Feed Mill, additional parking options are within a short walking distance. The location is also accessible via the Capital City Trail bike path and several bus routes. Market attendees are encouraged to consider these alternative transportation options to further reduce their carbon footprint.

A Guide to Maximizing Your Market Visit

For those planning to visit, the market has made available an online guide titled ‘How to Have an Awesome Visit to Our Late Winter Market‘. This guide provides insights on what to expect, tips on selecting the freshest local produce, and ways to maximize the winter market experience. With this guide, visitors can navigate the market with ease and make the most out of their winter shopping experience at the Dane County Farmers’ Market.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

