Dan Pashman's 'Anything's Pastable': Revolutionizing Pasta with Cascatelli & Global Flavors

Food innovator and podcast host Dan Pashman recently launched his first cookbook, 'Anything's Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes For Saucy People,' spotlighting the groundbreaking pasta shape, Cascatelli. This unique pasta, hailed as one of Time Magazine's best inventions, serves as the centerpiece in a collection that marries traditional Italian cuisine with global culinary traditions. Pashman's journey from creating a new pasta shape to authoring a cookbook underscores his mission to expand the pasta-eating experience beyond conventional boundaries.

Invention Meets Culinary Creativity

Dan Pashman's exploration into the world of pasta began with a simple question: could a new pasta shape enhance the dining experience? This query led to the creation of Cascatelli, a shape designed for optimal forkability, sauceability, and toothsinkability. The success of Cascatelli inspired Pashman to take his culinary innovation a step further with 'Anything's Pastable.' This cookbook ventures into uncharted territory, featuring recipes that draw on a wide array of global influences, from Tortellini in Kimchi Parmesan Brodo to Gnocchi with Bacon and Sauerkraut. By sidestepping traditional recipes in favor of bold, innovative combinations, Pashman challenges the norms of Italian cuisine while paying homage to its versatility and global appeal.

A Cookbook for the Adventurous Palate

'Anything's Pastable' is more than a collection of recipes; it's an invitation to experiment with flavors and textures. Pashman's refusal to include a classic marinara sauce recipe speaks to his commitment to culinary exploration. The dishes, developed in collaboration with a team of recipe developers, including James Park, author of the cookbook Chili Crisp, push the boundaries of what pasta can be. From Mac 'N' Dal, a fusion of lentils, pigeon peas, and spices, to Linguini with Miso Clam Sauce, the cookbook offers a palette of flavors designed to surprise and delight. Organized by mood rather than ingredient or cuisine type, 'Anything's Pastable' caters to the whims of the home chef, encouraging a spontaneous and adventurous approach to cooking.

Legacy and Future of Pasta Culture

Through 'Anything's Pastable,' Dan Pashman not only introduces a novel pasta shape but also contributes to the evolving narrative of Italian cuisine. By incorporating ingredients and techniques from across the globe, Pashman celebrates the fluidity of pasta culture, challenging the notion that tradition is static. His analytical approach to cooking, inherited from a family of lawyers, allows him to dissect and reassemble flavors in innovative ways, offering a fresh perspective on the potential of pasta. As Pashman's Cascatelli makes its way back onto his family's table, it's clear that this new shape, and the cookbook it inspired, have made a lasting impact on the way we think about and enjoy pasta.

With 'Anything's Pastable,' Dan Pashman invites us to reimagine the possibilities of pasta. By blending tradition with innovation, and local flavors with global inspirations, this cookbook stands as a testament to the ever-changing landscape of food culture. As readers embark on culinary adventures guided by Pashman's recipes, they're not just cooking; they're participating in a global conversation about what it means to enjoy pasta in the 21st century.