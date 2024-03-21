Dan Pashman's 'Anything's Pastable': Revolutionizing Pasta with Cascatelli and Global Flavors

Food writer and podcaster Dan Pashman, known for his innovative creation of the Cascatelli pasta shape, takes his culinary creativity a step further with the release of his cookbook, 'Anything's Pastable'. This unique cookbook, inspired by Cascatelli's success and Pashman's desire to explore unconventional pasta dishes, features a variety of recipes that blend traditional pasta with global cuisines, showcasing the versatility of his invention and pushing the boundaries of pasta's culinary potential.

From Idea to Plate: The Birth of Cascatelli

After creating Cascatelli, a pasta shape lauded for its forkability, toothsinkability, and sauceability, Pashman noticed a trend in the simplicity with which fans prepared it. Determined to expand pasta's horizons beyond tomato sauce and mac 'n' cheese, he embarked on a culinary quest to celebrate pasta in its myriad forms. The result is a cookbook that traverses the globe, from Tortellini in Kimchi Parmesan Brodo to Linguini with Miso Clam Sauce, demonstrating the adaptability of pasta to various taste profiles and ingredients.

Collaboration and Innovation in the Kitchen

Pashman's approach to recipe development for 'Anything's Pastable' involved collaboration with a team of recipe developers, including James Park, author of the cookbook Chili Crisp. Together, they experimented with bold combinations, such as Mac 'N' Dal and Tangy Labne Noodle Kugel with Persimmon Relish, pushing the conventional boundaries of pasta dishes. This cooperative spirit allowed for a collection of recipes that not only highlights the unique features of Cascatelli but also honors the fusion of different culinary traditions.

Organized by Mood, Designed for Discovery

Understanding that food preferences can be influenced by mood, Pashman ingeniously organized his cookbook into sections reflecting different culinary desires, such as 'Adventures in Texture' and 'Flavor Bombs Not Belly Bombs'. This structure encourages readers to explore new dishes based on their current cravings, making 'Anything's Pastable' not just a cookbook, but a culinary adventure guide. With Cascatelli often in the spotlight, Pashman's recipes aim to reignite passion for pasta in innovative and unexpected ways.

The release of 'Anything's Pastable' marks an exciting moment for culinary enthusiasts and pasta lovers alike. Dan Pashman's journey from pasta inventor to cookbook author illustrates the endless possibilities that arise when creativity meets tradition in the kitchen. As Cascatelli continues to capture the imaginations of home cooks around the world, 'Anything's Pastable' stands as a testament to the evolving nature of food and the joy of discovering new flavors and textures. It's a reminder that, in the world of cooking, anything truly is pastable.