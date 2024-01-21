Dairy Queen's Blizzard Bar: A Cool Twist to Wedding Celebrations

Imagine a cascade of creamy, chilled delights from Dairy Queen's signature Blizzard treat gracing your wedding celebration. This dream is now a reality, with the revelation that some Dairy Queen locations are offering a Blizzard bar catering service for weddings. The initiative is gaining traction, with couples keen to add this distinctive touch to their special day.

The Blizzard Bar Experience

The service includes Dairy Queen staff attending the wedding venue armed with ice cream, a Blizzard machine, and a selection of pre-chosen toppings. The personnel are equipped to cater to parties of up to 150 guests, preparing made-to-order Blizzards on the spot. For larger events, Dairy Queen provides the option to have the sundaes pre-made and delivered.

Cost and Customization

Budgeting for this unique delight involves a $150 delivery fee, a staffing fee, and the cost of individual Blizzards which ranges from $4.50-$6.50. All payments are made prior to the event. A personal touch can be added to the service by using personalized cups instead of the standard Dairy Queen-branded ones.

Service Timing and Confirmation

The Blizzard bar is typically set up during dessert time at weddings but can also serve as a delightful late-night snack. This innovative service was confirmed by a Dairy Queen representative who expressed delight at the brand's inclusion in wedding festivities. According to the representative, the Blizzard bar has become a popular choice for special occasions, a testament to the brand's appeal and innovation.