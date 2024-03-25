Dairy Queen Launches Summer Blizzard Menu with New Flavors, Offers BOGO Free Deals

Dairy Queen is setting the stage for an unforgettable summer by unveiling its highly anticipated summer Blizzard menu, which for the first time, includes three new flavors alongside the return of three classic favorites. This move not only brings nostalgia to the fore but also introduces a fresh wave of excitement with innovative tastes. To celebrate, Dairy Queen is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal on all Blizzard sizes through its DQ app from April 1 to April 14, ensuring everyone gets a taste of summer early this year.

Unveiling New and Nostalgic Flavors

Among the new additions, the Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard promises to be a hit with its unique blend of chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping, and rainbow confetti crunch mixed with Dairy Queen's signature soft serve. The Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard brings a twist of real peaches and cobbler pieces, while the Ultimate Cookie Blizzard is a cookie lover's dream, featuring Oreos, Chips Ahoy, and Nutter Butter cookies. On the nostalgia front, Dairy Queen is reintroducing the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard, Brownie Batter Blizzard, and Cotton Candy Blizzard, all of which have been sorely missed by fans.

DQ Freezer: A Blast from the Past

In an exciting revelation, Dairy Queen announced the opening of the DQ Freezer, a treasure trove that has been kept secret for nearly four decades. This freezer is home to over 170 discontinued Blizzard flavors, offering a unique opportunity for future re-releases. The summer menu marks the beginning of this nostalgic journey, with promises of more old favorites making a comeback. Additionally, the re-introduction of the Cherry Cone Dip after its discontinuation last spring has been met with enthusiasm, further showcasing Dairy Queen's commitment to bringing back beloved treats.

Creating Memories with Every Scoop

Dairy Queen's summer lineup is not just about indulging in delicious treats; it's about creating moments of joy and making memories with friends and family. The buy-one-get-one deal is a perfect opportunity for customers to share their favorite flavors or explore new ones together. As Dairy Queen opens its DQ Freezer, fans can look forward to a summer filled with both familiar and new flavors, each scoop a reminder of the simple pleasures that come with the season.

As we dive into the warmer months, Dairy Queen's latest initiative invites us to embrace the season with open arms and open hearts. Whether you're a fan of the classics or eager to try something new, Dairy Queen's summer Blizzard menu has something for everyone. It's not just an ice cream treat; it's an experience, a celebration of summer's early arrival, and a testament to Dairy Queen's enduring appeal.