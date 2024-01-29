Dairy Queen and Baskin Robbins Roll Out Special Desserts for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is knocking on the door, and the world's renowned dessert chains, Dairy Queen and Baskin Robbins, are set to woo love-struck customers with their special limited-time dessert offerings. The season of love, celebrated with chocolates and cakes, now brings a new twist with the reintroduction of Dairy Queen's Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat and Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake.

Indulge in the Velvety Delights of DQ

Dairy Queen's signature offerings, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat and Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake, are a delightful mix of their signature vanilla soft serve, red velvet cake pieces, and cream cheese icing. Presented in a pink and red festive color scheme, these desserts promise to add color and flavor to your Valentine's Day celebrations. The Cupid Cake, designed for two, is ideal for a romantic date night or a Galentine's Day celebration.

Baskin Robbins' Love Potion for Valentine's

Not far behind, Baskin Robbins counters with their Love Potion #31 flavor, a tempting mix of white chocolate and raspberry ice creams. The flavor is accentuated with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, raspberry swirls, and chocolate chips. To enhance the Valentine's Day experience, Baskin Robbins also offers the Crazy for You Cake. This heart-shaped dessert can be customized with your preferred cake and ice cream flavors, fudge accents, and chocolate drips. The cake is garnished with Oreo cookie and buttercream rosettes.

New Additions and Returns

Joining the Valentine-themed lineup are Baskin Robbins' Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut, now making their much-anticipated return. The dessert chain also introduces the Frosty Red Velvet Specialty Donut and adds the Pink Velvet Macchiato to their menu. All these are available for the entire month of February, adding a sweet touch to the season of love.