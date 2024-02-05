Cyclone Anaya's Expands Its Tex-Mex Legacy with a New River Oaks Location

Cyclone Anaya's, a celebrated Tex-Mex restaurant chain, is set to unveil its seventh location in Houston on February 6, occupying the former site of Frank's Americana Revival at 3736 Westheimer Rd. The latest addition to the River Oaks locale has undergone an extensive transformation, courtesy of Gin Design Group, Tramonte Design Group, and Anchor Construction Managements. The refurbished establishment boasts an innovative patio, an indoor-outdoor bar, and a unique kitchen window, granting patrons a fascinating view of fresh flour tortillas taking shape.

Restyling Tex-Mex Legacy

Highlighting the remarkable features of the new location are custom artisan tile, locally sourced artwork, and a secluded dining room that adds an exclusive touch to the dining experience. A Houston favorite since 1966, Cyclone Anaya's is lauded for its classic Tex-Mex dishes, with its potent margaritas gaining a reputation of their own. The brand, procured by the Dhanani Group in 2017, is steadily increasing its footprint in Houston.

Bridging Tradition and Innovation

Zo and Usman Dhanani, the enterprising owners of the chain, expressed their eagerness about integrating into the River Oaks community and preserving the brand's prestige for homemade Tex-Mex favorites. The all-new Cyclone Anaya's will be serving dinner daily, amidst its lunch and weekend brunch services, perfectly blending tradition with innovation and giving patrons an immersive Tex-Mex experience.

Frank's Americana Revival: The Next Chapter

Frank's Americana Revival, the erstwhile occupant of the space, is not saying goodbye just yet. The establishment is moving to the Alexan River Oaks building, with plans to reopen in the summer, heralding a new chapter in its culinary journey.