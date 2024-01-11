en English
Curtis Stone Calls for Health Warning on McDonald’s Double Big Mac

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
Renowned celebrity chef Curtis Stone has publicly expressed his apprehensions about McDonald’s Double Big Mac, suggesting it necessitates a health warning due to its nutritional content. The Double Big Mac, an upscaled version of the classic Big Mac with a hefty count of four beef patties, is on the verge of making a comeback to the U.S. market for a limited period, following its availability in Australia. Stone’s critique of the burger is grounded in its high caloric content, which hits a staggering approximation of 740 calories.

Transparency in the Fast-Food Industry

Stone’s critique extends beyond just the caloric aspect. He has also cast doubt on McDonald’s transparency concerning their food products. Specifically, he has questioned the claim of ‘100% beef’ and has sought clarity on what types of meat cuts this claim actually includes. Stone contends that fast-food colossuses like McDonald’s can inadvertently harm public health by pandering to people’s cravings without providing adequate information about the contents of what they’re consuming.

A Call for Responsibility

As a respected figure in the culinary world, Stone is known for his commitment to quality ingredients and healthy eating. His critique of the Double Big Mac is seen as a call for greater responsibility from fast-food giants. By shedding light on the potential health implications of such calorific meals, he reinforces the importance of transparency and information in the food industry. Without it, consumers are left in the dark, unable to make fully informed decisions about their diet and health.

Upcoming Show: ‘Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone’

In addition to his comments on the Double Big Mac, Stone also shared news about his imminent show, ‘Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone,’ which is slated to premiere on QVC and HSN+. The show will not feature his opinions on the Double Big Mac; instead, it would focus on Stone’s culinary journey, his cooking techniques, and his passion for food. However, his recent critique of the Double Big Mac has sparked discussions about the role and responsibility of fast-food chains, a topic that is undeniably relevant in today’s health-conscious society.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

