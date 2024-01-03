Curdbox: A Curated Cheese Experience Delivered to Your Doorstep

Curdbox, a unique subscription service, is enticing cheese aficionados with a meticulously curated cheese experience. Priced at $75, each box comes with three sizes of artisan cheeses, each weighing in at 1/3lb, and three specialty food pairings. The service, known for its monthly themes, introduces subscribers to a myriad of small-batch foods and flavors, promising a diverse and educational culinary journey.

More Than Just Cheese

Curdbox goes beyond merely delivering cheese. It enhances the experience for subscribers by providing a Spotify playlist and the Curdcast podcast, both tailored to the month’s cheese selection. An accompanying in-depth blog post further delves into the details of the cheeses, providing subscribers with a rounded, immersive experience.

A Flexible Offering

The service is tailored to cater to a variety of occasions. The quantity of cheese provided in each box is sufficient to serve as a meal for two or to be presented as appetizers for a group of six to eight people. The service’s flexibility, coupled with free shipping, adds to the appeal for cheese lovers.

A Diverse Culinary Journey

From the Jasper Hill Farm cave-ripened cheeses in Northern Vermont, curated by co-founder Merrill Stubbs, to the Mouse House Cheddar and Red Leicester Truckles paired with Caramelised Onion Chutney and Oatcake Bites, subscribers are taken on a diverse culinary journey. The cheeses, made from the milk of grazed cows, encompass a range of flavors, from buttery and blue to nutty, woodsy, and creamy. The experience is delivered straight to your doorstep, with restrictions on fresh food delivery to certain locations.