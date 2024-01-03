en English
Business

Curdbox: A Curated Cheese Experience Delivered to Your Doorstep

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Curdbox: A Curated Cheese Experience Delivered to Your Doorstep

Curdbox, a unique subscription service, is enticing cheese aficionados with a meticulously curated cheese experience. Priced at $75, each box comes with three sizes of artisan cheeses, each weighing in at 1/3lb, and three specialty food pairings. The service, known for its monthly themes, introduces subscribers to a myriad of small-batch foods and flavors, promising a diverse and educational culinary journey.

More Than Just Cheese

Curdbox goes beyond merely delivering cheese. It enhances the experience for subscribers by providing a Spotify playlist and the Curdcast podcast, both tailored to the month’s cheese selection. An accompanying in-depth blog post further delves into the details of the cheeses, providing subscribers with a rounded, immersive experience.

A Flexible Offering

The service is tailored to cater to a variety of occasions. The quantity of cheese provided in each box is sufficient to serve as a meal for two or to be presented as appetizers for a group of six to eight people. The service’s flexibility, coupled with free shipping, adds to the appeal for cheese lovers.

A Diverse Culinary Journey

From the Jasper Hill Farm cave-ripened cheeses in Northern Vermont, curated by co-founder Merrill Stubbs, to the Mouse House Cheddar and Red Leicester Truckles paired with Caramelised Onion Chutney and Oatcake Bites, subscribers are taken on a diverse culinary journey. The cheeses, made from the milk of grazed cows, encompass a range of flavors, from buttery and blue to nutty, woodsy, and creamy. The experience is delivered straight to your doorstep, with restrictions on fresh food delivery to certain locations.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

