Cunningham Restaurant Group Launches Delivery-Only Kitchen in Indianapolis

In the heart of Indianapolis, a new culinary venture is satiating the appetites of food enthusiasts. Cunningham Restaurant Group (CRG), a name synonymous with exceptional dining experiences since its inception in 1997, has launched a delivery-only kitchen. This innovative concept mirrors the successful model of ClusterTruck, another delivery-only restaurant in the city.

A Fresh Perspective on Fine Dining

The new CRG Delivery Kitchen, located at 433 N. Capitol Ave., opened its doors recently to cater to the burgeoning demand for high-quality delivery food services in the downtown area. Operating daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., the kitchen offers an extensive menu featuring familiar dishes from CRG's popular eateries, such as Livery, BRU Burger Bar, and Union 50, as well as new creations designed specifically for takeout.

Revolutionizing the Delivery Experience

CRG's delivery-only kitchen employs software from Empower Delivery, enabling group ordering and individual payment. This feature not only streamlines the ordering process but also encourages more people to enjoy CRG's diverse offerings. With a typical restaurant sales tax of 9% and a $2 delivery fee, customers can savor their favorite dishes without the hefty charges often imposed by third-party delivery services.

A Warm Welcome to the Competition

ClusterTruck, a well-established delivery-only restaurant in Indianapolis, has greeted CRG's new venture with open arms. Chris Baggott, ClusterTruck's CEO, believes that the arrival of CRG's delivery kitchen will further legitimize the delivery-only restaurant model and contribute to the city's evolving culinary landscape.

As Mike Cunningham, CRG's owner, continues to expand his restaurant empire, offering forty restaurants and eighteen unique concepts, the opening of the delivery-only kitchen marks a significant milestone in the group's history. By bringing their unforgettable dining experiences to the doorsteps of Indianapolis residents, CRG is demonstrating its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-changing world of gastronomy.

In a world where convenience and quality often seem at odds, Cunningham Restaurant Group is successfully bridging the gap. With their new delivery-only kitchen, they invite food lovers in Indianapolis to embark on a delectable journey, savoring the flavors of their favorite CRG dishes in the comfort of their own homes.