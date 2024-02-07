Cultivate Food & Coffee Expands with New Stall at Phipps Plaza, Big Softie to Open Second Location

As Atlanta's culinary scene continues to evolve, Cultivate Food & Coffee marks its stamp on the landscape with its second location at Citizens Market Food Hall in Phipps Plaza. The stall, which opened on February 6, is designed for convenience, offering a selection of coffee, breakfast, and brunch items for busy shoppers.

Bringing Unique Offerings to Citizens Market

Positioned among other established eateries such as El Pollo Verde, Firebelly Wings, and Umami Burger, Cultivate Food & Coffee brings a distinct flavor to the food hall. The stall features a full coffee bar and a selection of grab-and-go menu items, some of which are sourced from other establishments owned by Johnny Liu. This includes popular options from Cafe at Pharr and The Hungry Peach.

Signature Beverages and Breakfast Options

The coffee bar at Cultivate's new stall showcases popular beverages including the honey pot latte and lavender green match latte. These signature drinks, along with other offerings, aim to provide a unique culinary experience for visitors. Owner Johnny Liu expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to bring Cultivate's signature items to Phipps Plaza, offering a convenient breakfast and lunch spot to the Buckhead community.

Big Softie’s Second Location

In a separate but exciting development in Atlanta's food scene, Sarah O'Brien's soft serve ice cream shop, Big Softie, announced plans to open a second location on North Highland Ave. later in the summer. The news, which was shared on Instagram on February 2 and reported by Rough Draft ATL, indicates that the new location will be near Colette Bread and Bakeshop, adding another delightful option for dessert lovers in the city.