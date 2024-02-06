Culinary Stars and Music Legends Unveil for Pub in the Park 2024

Marlow's Higginson Park is ready to host the 2024 Pub in the Park food and music festival, curated by renowned chef Tom Kerridge. Scheduled from May 19 to May 23, the event promises an unforgettable blend of culinary experiences and music performances for all attendees.

Unveiling the Culinary Lineup

The festival will showcase a delectable array of restaurants. Returning favorites include the exotic Vassu by Atul Kochhar and the traditional The Oarsman. Newcomers to the event are set to add a fresh twist, with Cafe Murano, Bookclub, and Hangfire BBQ joining the lineup.

The event will also feature celebrated chefs who will engage the audience with insightful talks and demonstrations. Among them, Mary Berry, Simon Rimmer, Jack Blumenthal, and Jose Pizarro stand out, promising to offer an enriching culinary journey to the attendees.

Music to Complement the Gastronomic Journey

Music legend Van Morrison is set to add a melodious rhythm to the event, headlining Thursday night with a charity gala hosted by Kerridge and Berry. Pop band Busted will take center stage on Friday night, while other nostalgic acts like Scouting for Girls and BoyzLife will keep the energy high throughout the weekend.

An Event of Incredible Value

Pub in the Park aims to provide attendees with 'incredible value,' offering a range of sessions that are free to attend. The festival promises an action-packed weekend, including live music, food podcasts, a cookery book pavilion, a fire food restaurant, a Wing Rave stage, and a Kitchen Studio.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on February 8, with general ticket sales following on February 9. Given the high demand for tickets, potential attendees are encouraged to sign up for pre-sale access to avoid disappointment.