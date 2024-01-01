Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

As the calendar turns to 2024, gastronomes worldwide are eagerly anticipating the food trends set to replace the culinary movements of previous years. The early 2020s were marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a shift towards home cooking, gardening, and the emergence of TikTok as a hub for recipe sharing. However, some of these trends are now on their way out, making way for new, exciting culinary shifts.

The Waning Food Trends of the Early 2020s

Several food trends that gained traction during the pandemic are now witnessing a decline. Tinned fish, which had emerged as an economical superfood on social media platforms, is being phased out due to concerns over quality and preparation. The Ninja Creami, a specialized gadget for making soft serve, became a TikTok sensation but has been criticized for its impracticality and noise. Meanwhile, the trend of water bottle collecting, ironically aimed at reducing consumption, is fading away as people realize the paradox of amassing these items.

Apart from these, the limitations of AI in recipe creation were underscored with ChatGPT’s entrance into the culinary sphere, emphasizing the importance of personal experience and trial and error. The olive oil coffee introduced by Starbucks became a meme but received mixed reviews because of its texture and potential side effects. Lastly, cottage cheese cookie dough, lauded for its low-calorie and high-protein content, fell short of expectations in terms of taste.

Emerging Food Trends of 2024

The culinary landscape of 2024 is predicted to favor non-alcoholic, sugar-free beverages and the appeal of sharing small plates. Türkiye is also anticipated to influence global gastronomy with its rich beverage culture and the UNESCO recognition of its olive culture. Türkiye’s National Gastronomy Institute is expected to play a significant role in shaping these trends.

The food-grade xanthan gum market, projected to be worth US$ 431.2 million in 2024, is experiencing growth due to its adoption in gluten-free baking and plant-based diets. However, the industry faces challenges from fluctuating raw material costs and regulatory compliance, creating opportunities for eco-friendly and ethically sourced xanthan gum and technological innovation. Fresh growth opportunities are also expected in untapped regions in Asia and Africa.

Forecasting the Culinary Future

Chefs are predicting a surge in solo dining and the hosting of food pop-ups in Tier 2 cities. Korean food establishments and street stalls are expected to soar, and there’s likely to be a rise in luxury dining experiences in relaxed settings. Baking is set to undergo a significant shift by incorporating wholesome ingredients, and restaurants are poised to delve deeper into local and regional culinary traditions.

Moreover, the culinary trends of 2024 are expected to align with the broader narrative of sustainability and plant-based living. With a predicted rise in food prices, consumers are likely to gravitate towards culinary combinations like cheeseburger tacos and gummy candy kabobs, as identified by Pinterest. Ube has been named the flavor of the year for 2024 by Japanese flavor company T Hasegawa, signifying a rise in comfort foods and a focus on nostalgia.