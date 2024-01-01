en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Culinary Shifts: Waning and Emerging Food Trends of 2024

As the calendar turns to 2024, gastronomes worldwide are eagerly anticipating the food trends set to replace the culinary movements of previous years. The early 2020s were marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered a shift towards home cooking, gardening, and the emergence of TikTok as a hub for recipe sharing. However, some of these trends are now on their way out, making way for new, exciting culinary shifts.

The Waning Food Trends of the Early 2020s

Several food trends that gained traction during the pandemic are now witnessing a decline. Tinned fish, which had emerged as an economical superfood on social media platforms, is being phased out due to concerns over quality and preparation. The Ninja Creami, a specialized gadget for making soft serve, became a TikTok sensation but has been criticized for its impracticality and noise. Meanwhile, the trend of water bottle collecting, ironically aimed at reducing consumption, is fading away as people realize the paradox of amassing these items.

Apart from these, the limitations of AI in recipe creation were underscored with ChatGPT’s entrance into the culinary sphere, emphasizing the importance of personal experience and trial and error. The olive oil coffee introduced by Starbucks became a meme but received mixed reviews because of its texture and potential side effects. Lastly, cottage cheese cookie dough, lauded for its low-calorie and high-protein content, fell short of expectations in terms of taste.

Emerging Food Trends of 2024

The culinary landscape of 2024 is predicted to favor non-alcoholic, sugar-free beverages and the appeal of sharing small plates. Türkiye is also anticipated to influence global gastronomy with its rich beverage culture and the UNESCO recognition of its olive culture. Türkiye’s National Gastronomy Institute is expected to play a significant role in shaping these trends.

The food-grade xanthan gum market, projected to be worth US$ 431.2 million in 2024, is experiencing growth due to its adoption in gluten-free baking and plant-based diets. However, the industry faces challenges from fluctuating raw material costs and regulatory compliance, creating opportunities for eco-friendly and ethically sourced xanthan gum and technological innovation. Fresh growth opportunities are also expected in untapped regions in Asia and Africa.

Forecasting the Culinary Future

Chefs are predicting a surge in solo dining and the hosting of food pop-ups in Tier 2 cities. Korean food establishments and street stalls are expected to soar, and there’s likely to be a rise in luxury dining experiences in relaxed settings. Baking is set to undergo a significant shift by incorporating wholesome ingredients, and restaurants are poised to delve deeper into local and regional culinary traditions.

Moreover, the culinary trends of 2024 are expected to align with the broader narrative of sustainability and plant-based living. With a predicted rise in food prices, consumers are likely to gravitate towards culinary combinations like cheeseburger tacos and gummy candy kabobs, as identified by Pinterest. Ube has been named the flavor of the year for 2024 by Japanese flavor company T Hasegawa, signifying a rise in comfort foods and a focus on nostalgia.

0
Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Plant-Based Proteins: The Rising Trend in Global Dietary Choices

By Justice Nwafor

Biryani Orders Soar on New Year's Eve: A Glimpse into India's Changing Dining Habits

By Rafia Tasleem

Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fish and Chips Industry in Crisis: UK's Culinary Tradition at Risk

By BNN Correspondents

Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods ...
@Food · 33 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods ...
heart comment 0
Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Embraces Limoncello: The Italian Experience Down Under
Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand

By Bijay Laxmi

Jersey Food Banks Issue Call for Continued Support Amid Unprecedented Demand
Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year’s Eve

By Rafia Tasleem

Swiggy Records Over 4.8 Lakh Biryani Orders on New Year's Eve
Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

By Israel Ojoko

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record
Latest Headlines
World News
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
29 seconds
High Cholesterol: A Silent Threat to Global Health
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
30 seconds
Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
1 min
Staggering Malnutrition Rates Among Ethiopia's Children: Seqota Declaration Fights Back
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
2 mins
Anticipated High Court Verdict Could Strike Down Israel's 'Reasonableness Law'
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Israeli National Security Minister Advocates for Palestinian Resettlement Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
3 mins
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
4 mins
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
4 mins
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
5 mins
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
35 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
53 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app