Food

Culinary Renaissance in the Triangle: Notable Restaurant Openings of 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Culinary Renaissance in the Triangle: Notable Restaurant Openings of 2023

2023 marked a culinary renaissance in the Triangle area, as it witnessed an explosion of variety and creativity in its dining scene. The region was adorned with new restaurants, each bringing unique flavors, cuisines, and dining experiences to the table. From Mediterranean delights to Italian twists, from Indian personal takes to fusion cuisines, the Triangle area became a gastronomic hotspot, brimming with innovation and cultural diversity.

Ajja: A Culinary Jewel

Garland owners, Cheetie Kumar and Paul Siler, opened Ajja in Raleigh, a restaurant that earned national recognition for its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes. Utilizing seasonal North Carolina ingredients, Ajja brought a tasteful blend of cultures to the local dining scene.

Bombolo: Italian Cuisine with a Twist

Garrett Fleming and Eleanor Lacy launched Bombolo, offering a unique take on Italian cuisine. With house-made charcuterie and unique dishes like octopus migas, Bombolo added an exotic Italian flavor to the Triangle area.

Cheeni: Personal Take on Indian Dishes

James Beard semifinalist Preeti Waas expanded Cheeni, an Indian restaurant, to Durham. Offering a personal take on Indian dishes, Cheeni introduced the essence of India to Durham’s culinary map.

Giorgios Bakatsias: Enhancing Dining Options

Renowned restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias introduced four new concepts: East End Bistrot, Las Ramblas, Giorgio Pizza Bar, and Nikos, significantly enhancing the dining options in Raleigh and Durham.

Little Bull and M Test Kitchen: Innovative Dining Experiences

Little Bull, a modern Mexican restaurant by Oscar Diaz, and M Test Kitchen by Mike Lee, each marked their presence with innovative dining experiences, pushing the boundaries of traditional cuisines.

SAAP and Seraphine: Adding to the Cultural Mix

Adding to the cultural mix, SAAP and Seraphine offered Laotian and New Orleans flavors, respectively, further diversifying the Triangle area’s gastronomic landscape.

Ekhaya: Fine Dining Bantu Cuisine

Lastly, Ekhaya introduced fine dining Bantu cuisine, marking a unique addition to the region’s gastronomic scene, and setting the stage for an exciting 2024.

As we step into the New Year, the Triangle area continues to flourish with new culinary ventures. Flavor Hills, a southern comfort food concept, is set to open its second location in Downtown Raleigh on January 4, serving brunch, dinner, desserts, and cocktails with a menu featuring classic Southern dishes and Cajun flair.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

