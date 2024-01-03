en English
Food

Culinary Forecast 2024: A Return to Wholesomeness and Simplicity

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
As the clock strikes midnight ushering in the year 2024, a palpable shift in culinary preferences and dining habits is predicted to take hold. Food trend forecasters and local experts are bracing for a significant diversification in food trends, with a noticeable nod towards wholesomeness and simplicity. At the heart of this trend is a consumer-driven move away from highly processed products and fast-food chains towards whole, unprocessed foods. This trend is epitomized by a growing preference for natural meat alternatives such as walnuts, tempeh, and legumes.

Home Cooking and Local Markets

Another anticipated shift is the increase in home cooking and patronage of local markets. This change is reflective of a deeper societal shift towards sustainability and an increased consciousness about the sources of our food. The importance of educating consumers about the origins and benefits of their food, as underscored in Mintel’s 2024 report on global food and drink trends, is a testament to this shift.

Flavors and Artificial Intelligence

In the realm of flavors, tamarind has emerged as a standout. Its tangy-sweet profile is being integrated into both savory and sweet dishes, bringing a distinct and vibrant flavor to the table. The increased use of tamarind is indicative of a wider trend toward the incorporation of more international and diverse flavors in menus. In the background, artificial intelligence is predicted to further integrate into the restaurant industry, lending a hand with tasks like sales forecasting, scheduling, and inventory analysis. In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the restaurant industry is no exception.

Authenticity and Menu Simplification

Authenticity in cooking will take center stage, with chefs drawing on their personal experiences to craft unique, cross-cultural dishes. A move towards menu simplification is also anticipated, with restaurants focusing on niche offerings and reducing the number of options to manage costs effectively. Illustrations on menus are expected to become more popular, serving both aesthetic and informational purposes. The resurgence of happy hour specials marks a return to social dining experiences post-pandemic, highlighting the enduring appeal of sharing food and drinks with friends.

Food Lifestyle
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

