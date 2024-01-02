en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Culinary Artistry at Lakeview Library: Chef Paul’s Cooking Demonstrations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Culinary Artistry at Lakeview Library: Chef Paul’s Cooking Demonstrations

When the chills of January set in, Lakeview Library and Willy Street Co-op will serve up a warm invitation to the community. They have teamed up to host a series of cooking demonstrations by Chef Paul, a maestro in Taiwanese and Chinese cuisine, who is eager to share his culinary wisdom. The series will unfurl across the first quarter of the year, with each month unfurling a themed event.

Plant-Based Meals: A January Journey

January’s event, ‘Plant-Based Meals’, will shine a spotlight on techniques for cooking delectable meals without meat or animal products. Chef Paul, with his upbringing in Taiwan and culinary education in Chicago, will navigate attendees through the overlooked intricacies of plant-based dishes, encouraging them to embrace respect, creativity, and economy in their kitchens.

February’s Fried Rice for Dinner: Celebrating Leftovers

In February, the focus will shift to ‘Fried Rice for Dinner’. The demonstration will teach attendees how to repurpose leftover rice into a tantalizing meal. In a world where food wastage is a pressing issue, Chef Paul aims to inspire a culture of reusing and recycling in cooking, turning the mundane into the extraordinary.

Spring Rolls in March: A Nod to Spring Produce

The series will culminate in March with a class on ‘Spring Rolls’, showcasing how to celebrate the arrival of spring with fresh produce. Attendees will learn the art of rolling their own spring rolls, a staple of Asian cuisine, under the expert guidance of Chef Paul.

This culinary series is a testament to the vibrant food scene in the city, where chefs like Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger have brought home James Beard Awards, and shows like ‘Top Chef’ have chosen to film their seasons. The city’s gastronomic landscape continues to evolve and flourish, with new restaurants opening and chefs like Juan David Umaña making waves with vegan meals. The ‘Cooking with the Cap Times’ demo series, now celebrating three years, has brought fresh flavors and personalities into the mix, adding to the city’s culinary tapestry.

0
Food Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Traditional Cafe, The Taypot, Up for Sale: A Story of Untapped Potential

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Italian Families Embrace Recycling and Food Reuse During New Year Celebrations

By Quadri Adejumo

A Culinary Awakening: The Transformation of Chicago's Downtown Dining Scene

By BNN Correspondents

UK Embraces Alcohol-Free Wines, Nozeco Tops the Market

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Supermarkets Stock Shelves Early with Easter Treats; KitKat Easter Egg ...
@Food · 30 mins
Supermarkets Stock Shelves Early with Easter Treats; KitKat Easter Egg ...
heart comment 0
McDonald’s Christmas Menu Change: Galaxy Caramel Pie and More to Depart

By BNN Correspondents

McDonald's Christmas Menu Change: Galaxy Caramel Pie and More to Depart
Motorino Pizza Philippines Closes After Nearly A Decade Of Operations

By BNN Correspondents

Motorino Pizza Philippines Closes After Nearly A Decade Of Operations
Bellview’s Culinary Landscape Set for a Revamp with Proposed Food Truck Court

By Nitish Verma

Bellview's Culinary Landscape Set for a Revamp with Proposed Food Truck Court
Unveiling the Unexpected: Everyday Vegan Foods in the UK

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Unexpected: Everyday Vegan Foods in the UK
Latest Headlines
World News
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
8 seconds
New Orleans Saints Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Crucial Victory
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
11 seconds
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Key Medical Conferences in January 2024
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
22 seconds
Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma's Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Charlie Cresswell's Future at Leeds United
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
3 mins
Debate Over Displaying Michael Madigan's Portrait Emerges Amid Upcoming Trial
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
3 mins
Vladimir Coufal Ponders Future at West Ham Amidst Contract Discrepancies
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
3 mins
Navigating the UK Supplement Market: A Nutritionist's Take on Pre-Workout Supplements
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
3 mins
Huskies Triumph over Longhorns, Ready for CFP Title Game
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
3 mins
South Africa's Fiscal Policy: A Shift Towards Social Benefits and Debt Management
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app