Culinary Artistry at Lakeview Library: Chef Paul’s Cooking Demonstrations

When the chills of January set in, Lakeview Library and Willy Street Co-op will serve up a warm invitation to the community. They have teamed up to host a series of cooking demonstrations by Chef Paul, a maestro in Taiwanese and Chinese cuisine, who is eager to share his culinary wisdom. The series will unfurl across the first quarter of the year, with each month unfurling a themed event.

Plant-Based Meals: A January Journey

January’s event, ‘Plant-Based Meals’, will shine a spotlight on techniques for cooking delectable meals without meat or animal products. Chef Paul, with his upbringing in Taiwan and culinary education in Chicago, will navigate attendees through the overlooked intricacies of plant-based dishes, encouraging them to embrace respect, creativity, and economy in their kitchens.

February’s Fried Rice for Dinner: Celebrating Leftovers

In February, the focus will shift to ‘Fried Rice for Dinner’. The demonstration will teach attendees how to repurpose leftover rice into a tantalizing meal. In a world where food wastage is a pressing issue, Chef Paul aims to inspire a culture of reusing and recycling in cooking, turning the mundane into the extraordinary.

Spring Rolls in March: A Nod to Spring Produce

The series will culminate in March with a class on ‘Spring Rolls’, showcasing how to celebrate the arrival of spring with fresh produce. Attendees will learn the art of rolling their own spring rolls, a staple of Asian cuisine, under the expert guidance of Chef Paul.

This culinary series is a testament to the vibrant food scene in the city, where chefs like Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger have brought home James Beard Awards, and shows like ‘Top Chef’ have chosen to film their seasons. The city’s gastronomic landscape continues to evolve and flourish, with new restaurants opening and chefs like Juan David Umaña making waves with vegan meals. The ‘Cooking with the Cap Times’ demo series, now celebrating three years, has brought fresh flavors and personalities into the mix, adding to the city’s culinary tapestry.