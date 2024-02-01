Crying Eagle Brewing Company Breaks Ground on Lakefront Expansion

Marking a significant milestone in its journey, the Crying Eagle Brewing Company has initiated the construction of its second location at 901 Lakeshore Drive on the Lake Charles Lakefront. The $12 million investment underscores the company's commitment to expanding its presence and enhancing the local brewing and dining scene.

Inception and the Journey

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on January 11, was attended by the company's founder, Eric Avery, alongside public officials and community leaders. Despite numerous challenges over the past four years since the project's announcement, the commencement of construction is symbolic of the resilience and determination of the Southwest Louisiana community.

The New Lakefront Venue

The new venue, spanning over 12,000 square feet, will house a full-service restaurant and a microbrewery. The restaurant will offer a seafood-inspired menu, promising a feast for the food enthusiasts of Lake Charles. The microbrewery, on the other hand, will focus on lager-based beers, further diversifying the company's existing selection of craft beers.

Behind the Scenes

The blueprint of the project has been entrusted to architect Randy Goodloe, with PERC Development serving as the contractor. The original Crying Eagle location near McNeese State University, which opened its doors in 2016, has since become a hotspot for tourists. With its unique craft beers, cocktails, and entertainment offerings, it has succeeded in attracting over 200,000 visitors annually.

The expansion was made possible due to legislative efforts, notably Senate Bill 450, which permits the transfer of finished products between breweries under the same ownership. This legislative support has been instrumental in facilitating the expansion of Crying Eagle Brewing, thus contributing to the growth of the local economy.