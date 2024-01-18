Critics Choice Awards: Celebrities Disappointed by Bagged Pizza

The recent Critics Choice Awards ceremony, a star-studded event attended by the film and television industry's most respected talent, was marred by a culinary controversy. Attendees were left flummoxed and largely disappointed by the food choice for the evening - bagged pizza slices.

Famous Faces Express Disappointment

Fantasia, the renowned vocalist and actress, was one of the celebrities caught on camera expressing her dismay over the food selection. As the slices of pizza were distributed, Fantasia was seen questioning the absence of more refined options, specifically lamb chops. Other celebrities presented varying reactions, with Taraji P. Henson, the acclaimed actress, beginning to eat immediately, while media mogul Oprah refrained, choosing not to spoil her lipstick.

Pizza Attracts Criticism and Jokes

The choice of bagged pizza not only elicited disappointment but also attracted criticism and jokes. Notably, Jen D'Angelo, a film producer known for her candor, openly criticized the pizza, describing it as "absolutely revolting" and likening it to being "3D printed." Even actor Paul Giamatti, never one to shy away from a good joke, referenced the pizza in his acceptance speech, humorously suggesting it could represent a unique endorsement opportunity for him.

Confusion Over Food Vendors

Adding to the culinary confusion was the question of who provided the controversial pizza. While Baja Fresh and Cold Stone Creamery were announced as the official food vendors for the awards show, it appears their offerings were served outside the actual event. This led to uncertainty and conjecture about the source of the pizza slices.

Overall, the response to the food at the Critics Choice Awards was decidedly mixed. While some attendees found amusement in the unconventional food choice, others expressed outright dissatisfaction, casting a shadow over the glittering event.