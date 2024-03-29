Critical Condition Rises to 5 After Taipei Polam Kopitiam Outbreak; Death Toll at 2

Taipei's recent food poisoning incident involving the Malaysian restaurant chain Polam Kopitiam has escalated, with the Ministry of Health and Welfare reporting an increasing number of affected individuals. As the situation unfolds, the city's health authorities have been actively responding to the crisis, including issuing and then retracting an order violation claim against the restaurant.

Urgent Health Alert Issued

Following reports that diners fell ill after eating at Polam Kopitiam's Xinyi District branch between March 19 and 23, the Taipei Department of Health has been on high alert. The primary dish linked to the sickness, kway teow, a Malaysian stir-fried rice noodle dish, has been at the center of investigations. With 18 people seeking medical attention and five in critical condition, the health crisis has prompted widespread concern. The department's immediate response included closing down all branches of Polam Kopitiam, although one branch's reported non-compliance led to a brief controversy, later clarified by health officials.

Public Safety Measures and Legal Actions

In response to the outbreak, Taipei health authorities have taken several steps to ensure public safety and prevent further incidents. This has included ordering the immediate closure of all Polam Kopitiam branches and advising anyone who dined at the affected restaurant after March 17 to watch for symptoms such as fatigue, nausea, and gastrointestinal discomfort. The city's legal department is also involved, highlighting the seriousness with which the incident is being treated. Furthermore, investigations into the cause of the food poisoning, including potential links to Bongkrekic acid, are ongoing, with the health department closely monitoring the situation.

Community Impact and Future Precautions

The food poisoning outbreak has had a significant impact on the Taipei community, raising questions about food safety standards and restaurant compliance with health regulations. The incident has also led to increased vigilance among diners and restaurant owners alike, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to health guidelines. As the city recovers from this outbreak, the lessons learned will likely lead to stronger food safety measures and more rigorous enforcement of health codes, aiming to prevent similar incidents in the future.